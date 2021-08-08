MOORE HAVEN, Florida — Glades Electric Charitable Trust (GECT) has distributed $10,700 of Operation Round Up funds to support students in Highlands, Glades, Hendry and Okeechobee counties for the 2021-2022 school year.
To serve students in Glades and Hendry counties, $2,500 was donated to Florida Community Health Centers, which provides school supplies to children in need for more than 500 families each year.
Our Village Okeechobee received $3,700 to fund a peer support group program for students. Our Village provides a community of support for families and students in Okeechobee County.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast received $2,000 to fund book bags and school supplies for Highlands County students, and Ridge Area Arc was gifted $2,500 toward specially adapted school supplies for Exceptional Education program students in Highlands County.
“Based on everything families and students have gone through in the past year and the struggles everyone has dealt with, help for kids going back to school right now is more important than ever. Any extra support we can provide, even getting kids supplies for school, I think will go a long way for families in our area,” GECT Secretary Dori Evans said.
Operation Round Up is funded by Glades Electric Cooperative members who opt to have their monthly electric bill rounded up to the nearest dollar, for the purpose of supporting individuals and causes in Highlands, Glades, Hendry and Okeechobee counties. Grants are awarded through applications reviewed monthly.
Glades Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit electric utility cooperative established in Moore Haven, Florida in 1945, serving over 17,000 accounts in Glades, Hendry, Highlands, and Okeechobee counties. Operation Round Up funds donated by Glades Electric Cooperative members are administered by the nine-member volunteer board of directors of the Glades Electric Charitable Trust.