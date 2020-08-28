Gladys L. Onsted
Gladys Lee Onsted, 73, of Sebring, Florida passed peacefully from this life at Good Shepherd Hospice on Aug. 24, 2020. Gladys was born May 1, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois and raised in Eagle River, Wisconsin.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 37 years, David; by two daughters, Kelley (Brian) Vanlanen of Wilson, Michigan, and Tracey (Grant) Willems of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin; one brother, Larry (Shirley) Jorgensen of Marksville, Georgia; granddaughters Taylor (Michael) Jean and Morgan Vanlanen of Green Bay; great-granddaughter Logan Jean of Green Bay and her faithful feline companion, Anney.
Gladys was a music major in college, specializing in the trumpet; she always considered sharing a stage with virtuoso Raphael Mendez a highlight of her life. She spent most her working career in advertising and marketing. She worked in creative services, sales and personnel management at radio stations in Michigan, Wisconsin and Colorado. She founded and operated a full-service advertising and marketing agency in Green Bay, and while living in Sebring held positions including membership director at the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce, account representative for the Highlands News-Sun, and group sales and catering sales manager at the Chateau Elan (Seven Sebring). She left the work force for health reasons in 2010 and enjoyed crocheting, cooking and watching her grandchildren grow. Throughout her life, her daughters, granddaughters and family were the center of her life and photographs of them at every stage of life filled her workspaces, offices and home.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 am Friday, Aug. 28 at St. Agnes Episcopal Church, 3840 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Interment will follow at a later date in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, or to St. Agnes Episcopal Church in Sebring.