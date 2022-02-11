SEBRING — Joseph “Joe” Gleason accepted the position as the chief executive officer at Highlands Regional Medical Center on Nov. 1 and hit the ground running. As a newcomer to Highlands County, he was named by the Highlands News-Sun as one of the 15 people to watch in 2022.
Gleason said he was honored to be recognized. He shared some of his short- and long-term goals for HRMC under his leadership. A new robot has been purchased to provide the highest level of technology and care for their patients. The robots and their surgeons will perform minimally invasive surgeries, which give patients a great outcome and faster recovery. The surgeries can reduce postoperative pain and blood loss as well as reduce infection rates and reduce hospital stays. Gleason said the goals all feed into providing exceptional care for the patient.
“As we continue to focus on our quality and our service and growing our service line, you know, just continue to make sure that we’re offering the best thing for our patients,” Gleason said.
He would also like to see some areas of the hospital renovated and plans to recruit physicians.
“That’s a little bit of a longer term, because it does take a little time to find the right physician and bring them to the community,” Gleason said. “But we are in the process of doing that and have had some interviews. We will also be bringing on a chief medical officer, which is new for Highlands. At least in our time at HCA, we’ve never had a chief medical officer. So there’s a physician who is at the highest leadership level within our organization.”
Gleason goes “on rounds,” not as a clinician but as an administrator asking patients what, if anything, they need and if there is anyway the hospital staff could improve their stay.
Perhaps the most important question he asks the patient is if there is a staff member that should be recognized for excellence. Gleason is a big believer in recognizing his employees and has had to get creative during the pandemic.
“We have done celebrations, virtually. I’ve done Facebook Live to recognize staff members. We take pictures and post on our internet page or on our Facebook page, because we can have huge celebrations with a lot of people in the room,” Gleason said.
Gleason has been with Hospital Corporation of America Healthcare (HCA), the parent company of HRMC, for over 20 years. His previous position was at StoneCrest Medical Center in Smyrna, Tennessee. Entering a new position, in a new city, during a pandemic, has had its challenges but he is dedicated to his staff and patients. The administration has had to find new ways to communicate and support one another.
“It has been a challenging time,” he said. “Honestly, I think as the pandemic has gone on, it’s been a little bit harder for those working in healthcare. It’s sort of like the world moved on.”
In the beginning of the pandemic, people were calling healthcare workers heroes and rallied to show their support.
‘Now everybody’s just kind of moved on with their life. But COVID is still happening and patients are still sick,” Gleason said. “I think that’s where we’ve had to continue to find ways to motivate our staff to keep fighting and to keep doing what they’re doing every day, finding ways to recognize them and celebrate. We round on the weekends, we round at night. We have a snack cart that we have every weekend and one member of the senior leader team rounds every weekend to give goodies and cookies out. They all said they wanted fruit, but they didn’t really.”
Gleason knows first hand what it’s like to work with patients as an acute care physical therapist. He said he got into healthcare to help people, adding it sounds cliché but it was the truth. He would soon enter into a supervisory role.
“I just kept growing. And so as I grew as a leader, I was able to impact people in a different way and on a larger scale. My whole point of becoming a physical therapist was to help people. As a leader, I was able to do that both from a patient standpoint as well as an employee standpoint.”
Gleason has several degrees, including a master’s in health administration yet still entered into the Executive Development Program through HCA and was named Most Outstanding COO Candidate. His advice to young people, including his own children, a high school senior and freshman, is to take advantage of every opportunity and never stop developing themselves.
“My first piece of advice would be to find something that motivates you, and that you’re passionate about, and go for that,” he said.
“You know, money is not everything. You need money to survive, but money’s not going to make you happy. And so you really have to go after a job, or career that you are passionate about, and that you enjoy, and that is going to give you fulfillment and motivate you in life.”
Gleason said he tries to live out HRMC’s mission and sees a bright future ahead.
“Every day, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life and that is what our focus is every single day,” he said. “I think as long as we keep that focus, we will continue to be here to provide the best care for our community that we can.”