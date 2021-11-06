SEBRING — Highlands Regional Medical Center has a new CEO, as the former CEO transferred to Palms West Hospital in Loxahatchee this past summer.
Joseph “Joe” Gleason, a seasoned operator with more than two decades of experience with HCA Healthcare, assumed the role of chief executive officer of Highlands Regional Medical Center on Monday, Nov. 1.
“I am excited to be here in Sebring, leading the team at Highlands Regional Medical Center,” Gleason said via email. “They are dedicated to serving the people in this community and I look forward to working with them and focusing on our unmatched patient-centered care and full range of healthcare services.”
Gleason has come to Highlands County from StoneCrest Medical Center in Smyrna, Tennessee, where he was both the chief operating officer as well as ethics and compliance officer. At HRMC, he will lead development and operations while driving the growth of key service lines, including robotic and minimally invasive surgery,
In three years at StoneCrest, Gleason launched the facility’s first Comprehensive Lung Nodule Program, led and implemented Stratus communication tools and oversaw the hospital’s chest pain re-accreditation, joint commission re-designation and total joint and spine certification. He also increased after-hours robotic surgery case volume from 3% to 25% and established a Comprehensive Robotic Center that included three robotic systems. These efforts gave StoneCrest the distinction of being a Robotic Case Observation Center.
Also, during his tenure, the hospital successfully launched medical training programs for PA, CRNA and paramedics. Gleason also gained a reputation for fostering environments of mutual respect and inclusiveness with a 93% employee engagement score.
Previously, Gleason spent 19 years with HCA Healthcare’s Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome, Georgia, where he held a variety of leadership roles including director of Therapy Services, Patient Experience Officer and vice president and associate administrator.
He earned his bachelor of health science degree and master of physical therapy degree from the University of Scranton and holds a master of health administration from St. Joseph’s University. In the HCA Executive Development Program, he received the Outstanding COO Candidate Award. He currently serves on the board of the United Way and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
Meanwhile, Jason L. Kimbrell has moved on to serve as the new CEO for Palms West Hospital, a comprehensive medical facility with full-service children’s hospital in Loxahatchee. The specialty services there include a dedicated pediatric emergency department and full-service children’s hospital. The 94-acre campus, 204-bed facility offers care for a full complement of healthcare services, including pediatrics, women’s care, Level II NICU, orthopedics, cardiology, robotics and general surgery.
Kimbrell has served as interim CEO for the past three months and will be responsible for guiding Palms West Hospital’s development and operations.