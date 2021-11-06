Glenda F. Townsel
Glenda Faye Townsel, of Homosassa, Florida, beloved mom, sister, maw maw, and aunt, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 19, 2021. She was born on May 18, 1944. Glenda was a very kind and caring person. The one thing she cherished the most was her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her but will be kept close in our hearts with many happy and cherished memories.
She is survived by her son, Joey Coatney; brother, Larry McKinney, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aaron and Hazel McKinney, and brothers, Edward McKinney and James McKinney.
A service will be held at Rock Crusher Church of God in Crystal River, Florida on Nov. 7, at 2 p.m. Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, Florida in charge of arrangements.