The Friday night lights in Clearwater couldn’t have been any brighter last weekend for the Sebring Blue Streaks as the football team made history. We hope the lights shine just as bright tonight in Merritt Island as the Streaks take the field in the final four state championship semifinals.
Last weekend’s game against the Clearwater Tornadoes saw the stands packed with Sebring fans to cheer on the Blue Streaks. Sebring rallied with a single second left on the clock with a field goal by Jean Carlos Sanchez that clinched the Class 5A-Region 3 championship for Sebring with a final score of 13-12.
This will be the first time in Sebring’s history that a Blue Streaks football team has made it into the state semifinals. In fact, Sebring made history just making it to regionals and winning the regional game.
Sebring Coach LaVaar Scott admitted the first half of the game was a bit rough, but the team came to the game in the second half and played like Scott hoped they would.
“They persevered and worked up a storm. … It wasn’t pretty, but we will take it all day. God stepped into the moment, the kicker (Jean Carlos Sanchez) stepped into the moment, defense stepped up into the moment when we needed it. We embraced the moment and made it happen,” he told the Highlands News-Sun.
The Clearwater Tornadoes had the score at 6-0 at half-time last weekend.
Whether it was the half-time pep talk by players and coaches or the simple determination of a team looking to make history, we may never know, but the Blue Streaks came to play in the third quarter.
The Tornadoes didn’t make the win easy for the Blue Streaks. The Tornadoes played a tremendous game and controlled the scoreboard until the very last second of the game. With one second left in the same, Sanchez made a kick heard all the way to Highlands County that sent the ball sailing right through the uprights winning the Regional Championship for Sebring and the celebration began.
What a game it was. The apparent hero for the Blue Streaks was Jean Carlos Sanchez, but like any endeavor that is successful … it takes the whole team, a great leader and a lot of support.
The support showed up in droves. The guest stands seemed to be filled more with Blue Streaks fans than the home team’s bleachers.
Coach Scott and the entire team recognized the support of the fans. After the game was over and the field celebration was shared, Scott ran up into the bleachers to cheer and thank the parents and supporters who made the trip.
According to ITG Next, a Florida high school sports newsletter, the Blue Streaks are listed 25th in the Class 8A-5A Top 25 list for Week 15 as they enter the semifinal round of the 2021 Florida high school football playoffs. It’s the first time the Blue Streaks have been listed in the Top 25.
The roads between here and Merritt Island are sure to be busy today as the Blue Streaks and fans make the trek to Merritt Island for the Class 5A semifinal playoff. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Go Blue Streaks!