One of my favorite African proverbs is, “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” Clearly, if you are running the 100-metre dash, you will run fastest by yourself. If you are looking to run across the country, however, your chances of success dramatically improve if you choose to train with a team and run with a support squad.
The same could be said for other types of racing. A racecar will most certainly making the best time with one driver; yet without the pit crew, that car and driver won’t be able to go a very impressive distance at all.
So, what is your priority? Do you want to go fast all by yourself, with occasional wins and fleeting impact? Or do you want to go far, having unlimited potential and lasting impact?
In a society where we habitually think of ourselves first, often to the detriment of others, author Shola Richards begins his book “Go Together” with this proverb. He explains, “The reality is that throughout history there has never been a problem of any significance that was solved alone.” Shola leans even heavier on another African philosophy throughout his book, “Ubuntu”, which means “I am, because we are.” He summarizes how we are all interconnected, highlighting the need to rely on compassion, kindness, and togetherness in order to increase civility and heal relationships within our country
Shola lays out the positive benefits from living, working and leading “together,” instead of from selfishness, pride and competition. “The uncomfortable truth about saving the world is that it will be messy,” Shola warns. And from painful personal experience, he knows “it takes courage to understand someone who thinks differently.” Uniting people together, Shola is on a mission to put an end to bullying and hatefulness across our country.
What mission are you on? Are you trying to go alone, for your own short-lived pride and achievement? Or are you surrounding yourself with a team, so together you can go far and have a real impact? “The world cannot be actively changed from the sidelines,” Shola challenges, and “nothing that maximizes our potential while we are on earth is going to be easy.
To learn more, check out Shola Richards’ new book, “Go Together, how the concept of Ubuntu will change how you live, work, and lead.” For together, we will go far.
Carissa Marine enjoys reading for personal growth and sharing to encourage others. She serves as CEO of the Champion for Children Foundation of Highlands County providing awareness and support to prevent child abuse and increase the overall well-being of our community’s kids.