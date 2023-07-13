Goad gets life in prison with 20-year sentence review

Justin Michael Goad, left, and defense lawyer Brad Wilson watch as a witness testifies during a sentencing hearing.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

A judge on July 7 sentenced Justin Michael Goad to life in prison for sexual battery of a child under 12. He was sentenced to another 30 years – to be served concurrently – on a similar charge, and was acquitted on a third charge of sexual battery of a child under 12.

His lawyer has vowed to appeal his client’s sentence.

Recommended for you