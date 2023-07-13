Goad gets life in prison with 20-year sentence review

A judge on July 7 sentenced Justin Michael Goad to life in prison for sexual battery of a child under 12. He was sentenced to another 30 years – to be served concurrently – on a similar charge, and was acquitted on a third charge of sexual battery of a child under 12.
His lawyer has vowed to appeal his client’s sentence.
“The result is disappointing, but not entirely unexpected,” defense lawyer Brad Wilson said. “Now we will move on to the next forum, the newly formed Sixth District Court of Appeal.”
A jury convicted Goad, 25, in February, but his sentencing was held off for the judge to consider his lawyer’s motion for a downward departure on Goad’s sentence. The court also ordered a pre-sentencing investigation.
According to Florida Statutes, if an adult commits sexual battery on a child under 12 years old, the penalties may include a fine, life in prison or both — and in some cases, the court is allowed to impose the death penalty, such as when there are injuries to the child.
Wilson asked for a lesser sentence because at the time of the offense, Goad was too young to appreciate the consequences of the offense. He also argued other mitigating circumstances, such as abandonment and Goad’s own sexual abuse at the hand of an older man.
The judge who presided over the case, County Judge Anthony C. Ritenour, took the motion under advisement after Wilson argued the motion. Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden reviewed the motion and sentenced Goad last week. She will allow a review of Goad’s sentence in two decades.
“Because he was a juvenile at the time of offense, and it’s not a homicide offense, he will have a review after 20 years,” Wilson said.
The review determines whether a youthful defendant has matured and reformed in the 20 years since incarceration. The court also determines whether the defendant appreciates risks and consequences and whether he or she has behaved well in prison. The review does not guarantee the court will reduce the sentence, however.