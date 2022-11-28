DOHA, Qatar — Mexico’s inability to score — or stop Lionel Messi — has put the team on the edge of missing the knockout stage at the World Cup for the first time since 1978.

Mexico has gone without a World Cup goal for 384 minutes since their second group stage match at the 2018 tournament in Russia. The scoring drought continued Saturday night in Qatar with a 2-0 loss to Messi and Argentina, dropping El Tri to last place in Group C.

