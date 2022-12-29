SEBRING — With graduation caps and tassels 19 women marched to Pomp and Circumstance as they graduated the anger management class offered by the Giving Offenders Adaptable Life Skills (GOALS) program at the Highlands County Jail.
The commencement took place on Dec. 16, so many of the women considered it a holiday gift to themselves. The graduation was the culmination of six weeks of the voluntary anger management program.
All the women took pride in turning their tassels. It was a huge accomplishment, said Re-Entry Specialist Shirley Johnson. According to her, many of the women have not graduated from high school.
“The program gives them an opportunity to express themselves and have a better way to handle whatever is tied up inside of them,” Johnson said. “It’s like breaking a chain of bondage.”
In the class, the women do written exercises to help them express their feelings to others. The exchange creates a verbal dialogue instead of reacting negatively.
“They learn to say it, not show it,” Johnson said.
Johnson considers the pilot program a great success. The classes will be offered to all inmates, including the juvenile offenders starting in 2023.
“We have not forgotten about our children,” Johnson promised.
The anger management, as well as other GOALS classes are completely voluntary and the inmates sign up for them. The women will be given resources to continue with after they are released beyond the walls of the jail.
“They must have an attitude of gratitude,” Johnson said.
What she means is the women are responsible for good behavior and attitudes in class and out of it. The women have worked hard to earn their certificate.
One major reason the classes were a success must be attributed to their instructor, Shannon Cleveland. Cleveland is the director at Lydia’s House in Hardee County. Lydia’s House is part of Sherry White’s Ministry for women coming out of addiction or destructive lifestyles. Cleveland is a proud graduate of that program.
Cleveland is transparent about her own life and time spent in jail. When Johnson sought her out to teach the course, Cleveland eagerly submitted lesson plans, which were soon approved.
“I, myself, have struggled with anger in the past,” Cleveland said. “I wanted to go back into jail. I was in jail before on the wrong side of the bars.” She was released from jail in 2017.
She laughed and said that most people don’t look forward to getting back into jail once they get out.
“I have been clean for six years,” Cleveland said. “God laid it on my heart to help women.”
Just a few of the items Cleveland focuses on is identifying types of anger such as negative suppression, aggression and passive aggressive. She teaches forgiveness, healthy confrontation and letting go, among other tools.
“We need to listen. When we are angry, we don’t hear what’s being said,” Cleveland said. “We need to know our opinion is not the only one. I want the women to see that it is possible to choose and do something different.”
Johnson said with Cleveland being in jail previously, she can empathize with the women. She said the class seems to respect that Cleveland has turned her life around from the same spot they are in. It gives them added hope for their futures.
Cleveland is thankful for the blessing and opportunity and wanted to say a special thanks to Major Tim Lethbridge, Capt. Kenny Pendarvis, Capt. Bobby Green, Sheriff Paul Blackman and Shirley Johnson.