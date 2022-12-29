SEBRING — With graduation caps and tassels 19 women marched to Pomp and Circumstance as they graduated the anger management class offered by the Giving Offenders Adaptable Life Skills (GOALS) program at the Highlands County Jail.

The commencement took place on Dec. 16, so many of the women considered it a holiday gift to themselves. The graduation was the culmination of six weeks of the voluntary anger management program.

Recommended for you