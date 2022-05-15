SEBRING — Demetrius Jones, 31, has been in and out of jails since he was 20, mostly on the coast.
“They don’t give you opportunities to better yourself,” Jones said of places he’d been jailed while living in Fort Lauderdale.
That changed, he said, when he got arrested by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, and got the opportunity to enroll in the GOALS program: Giving Offenders Adaptable Life Skills.
Last month, he and more than 50 other inmates graduated from the GOALS character development program, and detention deputies said they sincerely hope not to see him in jail again.
He said this was a turning point for him.
“It means a lot,” Jones said. “This is the only place that ever said it.”
Born in Avon Park, living in Fort Lauderdale, Jones said jails in other Florida counties didn’t always give him the opportunity to better himself. This, for him and many others, is one of the few times they have accomplished anything to make their lives better.
James Benjamin Jr., who wrote and recited a poem for the graduation ceremony, said it means a lot to him to be able to reenter society with a stronger foundation.
“It gives me more support in my life,” Benjamin said. “I can do better and not repeat the things that I’ve done. I can be there for my family.”
The program, he said, offers solutions and helps people learn about their responsibilities, to deal with them in a proper way.
“It means [I’ll] be able to win. It means I’ll be able to make a positive out of a negative situation,” said Hector Aponté of Port St. Lucie. “It means I haven’t completely failed, as long as I keep a positive mindset.”
Aponté said he’s in transition, trying to decide if he’s going to stay in Highlands County and settle here once he gets out. He loves saltwater fishing, but he said the places he left have a lot of violence in the streets.
“It’s a little bit more peaceful here,” Aponté said. “I can make a life [here].”
If that’s possible, he might be able to have his children come to visit. There are four siblings close in age — 16, 14, 13, and 10 — and a very young one that’s 4.
“I would love them to come over,” Aponté said.
In Highlands County, he said, he can keep up the good work and continue to get help while it’s available.
“Success is a journey, not a destination,” Aponté said. “Some people don’t open up to people they don’t know, but [those people] can get you the help you need.”
As for Jones, he wants to use a culinary degree to do restaurant work and/or catering when he gets out.
When asked his favorite part of the kitchen, Jones said, “I’m a dessert guy.”
Benjamin wanted to give a shout out to his “awesome mother and three older sisters,” who have been very supportive.
“My hat’s off to them,” Benjamin said.