Editor’s note: This is part one of a two-part series on a new character-based element to the Highlands County Jail’s “Giving Offenders Adaptable Life Skills” (GOALS) program.
SEBRING — Wednesday saw a pod full of men graduate from the GOALS program at the Highlands County Jail.
Each one got a certificate and handshakes from both Maj. Tim Lethbridge, head of the Detention Bureau, and Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman, with the fanfare and atmosphere of a school graduation.
It was deserved, said Shirley Johnson, who along with Detention Capt. Kenneth Pendarvis, developed “Giving Offenders Adaptable Life Skills” as a program to combat recidivism. Since August 2019, it has graduated several classes of men, women and juveniles, but Wednesday saw the first class that included character training.
As described by Pastor Robert Hines, the character program teaches self-awareness, self-control, self-denial, self-discipline, self-sacrifice and deferred gratification to help inmates make better choices and think before they act.
The seven-week course, an hour each Sunday with assigned homework throughout the week, includes reading from the Bible and seeing how those character traits play out in Biblical stories of people like Abraham, David, Gideon, Jonah and Samson.
Inmates can take lessons from each one and apply what they learn to themselves and their lives, he said.
“The only thing we have, that’s from this Earth, is character,” Hines said.
GOALS, Pendarvis said, is part of a national effort by detention facilities to help reintegrate inmates into society and to reduce recidivism.
“The main goal is to give them the tools they need to be successful citizens,” Pendarvis said. “We want them to hold jobs, maintain their commitments to family and stay out of jail.”
He said several other agencies in the state have similar programs, but many have not. Many agencies have contacted Johnson, he said, hoping to learn from her local success and years of experience with the Florida Department of Corrections.
“It’s never going to work unless you have someone as passionate and dedicated as Mrs. Johnson,” Pendarvis said. “It has to be genuine or it will never work.”
Johnson said the program, which offers 14 skills in job training, goes beyond lessons at the jail. She has helped graduates practice for job interviews, gotten them clothes for interviews, helped them cultivate references and helped them explain their past truthfully while highlighting new job skills.
Where does she get the passion for it?
“Inside,” Johnson said, hand at her heart. “I care for people. I do believe in second chances. I love giving back. Even if you don’t succeed, we will help you again.”
Both Pendarvis and Lethbridge told inmates Wednesday that they look forward to shaking their hands again at the supermarket, but not at the jail.
“Our goal is y’all don’t come back,” Lethbridge said. “We won’t leave a light on for you.”
Blackman shared that sentiment.
“We hope you never have to come through our doors again,” Blackman said.
The jail, built for 500 inmates, is slated for an expansion because, Pendarvis said, it has stayed at capacity for the last couple of years. That may not mean 500 actual inmates. It means too many to book in any more because of a lack of cells or space in pods to separate them all by gender, age and/or severity of offense.
More than 20 years ago, at the ribbon cutting for the last big jail expansion, Pendarvis recalls, then-sheriff Howard Godwin asked, “How can you get excited about a ribbon cutting for a larger jail?”
That’s another reason why these programs matter, Pendarvis said: Jails can only get so big.