The first of many prophecies that prove that God is real and Bible is 100% real was given to the prophet Isaiah (760BC to 698BC) was told by God this in Isaiah 45:18 [“For thus says the LORD, Who created the heavens, Who is God, Who formed the earth and made it, Who has established it, Who did not create it in vain, Who formed it to be inhabited: “I am the LORD, and there is no other.”(NKJV)].
With all of man’s intelligence, we are looking for something to replace earth but all we find are “earth-like” planets in the vastness of God’s created universe. All have been eliminated as being habitable by mankind. God’s Word, the Bible, tells us that He has create only these place to be inhabited (Earth, Heaven and Sheol) by mankind at this time. We have landed men on the moon but no beachfront condos are there. We have now landed a craft on Mars looking at it and every picture I see on my TV is a worship service for me, validating God and His Holy Word as 100% truth in all its content. Have you ever seen the picture of the “little blue marble” as badly as my sin has tainted; it is beautiful to behold and live on. Hallelujah, praise God, He has provided for me and all His creation a place to live in His created universe.
A second amazing prophecy that proves that God is real and His Word 100% truth was given to the prophet Daniel by the angel Gabriel in Daniel 9:25-26 [“25 “Know therefore and understand, That from the going forth of the command To restore and build Jerusalem Until Messiah the Prince, There shall be seven weeks and sixty-two weeks; The street shall be built again, and the wall, Even in troublesome times. 26 “And after the sixty-two weeks Messiah shall be cut off, but not for Himself; And the people of the prince who is to come Shall destroy the city and the sanctuary. The end of it shall be with a flood, And till the end of the war desolations are determined.” (NKJV)]. Daniel was given the exact date that Messiah would present Himself to Israel as their Messiah and King. History tells us that the command came from King Artaxerxes in 14 March 445 B.C. giving the Jewish people in Babylon permission to restore and build the city of Jerusalem. The Jewish calendar has 360 days in each year so 69 weeks of years (483 years) would equal 173,880 days. History and Bible scholars tell us that on 6 of April 32 AD. On that date, Palm Sunday Christ triumphal entered into Jerusalem as Messiah the Prince but He (Messiah) was rejected by Israel as their King and was cut off on that following Passover Friday, Christ died on Calvary’s cross for my sins. John tells us in 3:16-17 [“16 For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. 17 For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved.” (NKJV)].
Several times, Jesus told His disciples that “his hour had not come” but after his triumphal entry into Jerusalem He told his disciples in John 12:23 [“But Jesus answered them, saying, “The hour has come that the Son of Man should be glorified.”(NKJV)]. How did Jesus know? He knew from the prophecy of Daniel that the first 69 weeks of years would end on that Palm Sunday and now Messiah would be cut off.
The Bible is 100% accurate. Christ knew to the very day when Daniel’s first 69 weeks of years would end from Daniel’s prophecy given over 500 years prior to it occurring. Christ’s first coming fulfilled over 300 prophecies very accurately. Having studied prophecy under the leadership of The Holy Spirit since 1985, I have not found any error or historical fiction in God’s Word.
John Lunn is a resident of Lake Placid. Viewpoints are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.