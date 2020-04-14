Why are you doing this? With this coronavirus thing? Why aren’t you making it go away?
My husband was getting ready to retire. Why did he have to suffer and die at this time from this virus? Our family and friends can’t even attend his funeral to say goodbye or give consolation to our family?
Why God? What is going on?
Does God care about your pain?
It’s a fair question. Does God really understand what you are going through after your loss?
In the Bible, you’ll find assurance that God does understand and wants to help you:
He is described as “the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort” (2 Corinthians 1:3).
He knows what is happening to all of us right now: “But you, God, see the trouble of the afflicted; you consider their grief and take it in hand” (Psalm 10:14a).
God wants you to talk about your hurts, to “pour out your heart to him” (Psalm 62:8 NLT).
Do you see? He hears our cries for help and He invites us to come to Him for comfort.
God’s plan to end your suffering
Not only does God want to ease your suffering, He actually relates to it. How can God understand a human problem like grief? Or loss of a job? He can relate because He grieved the unjust execution of His Son, Jesus.
As painful as it was, God allowed Jesus to die as part of His plan to end suffering and death. He wanted to bring comfort, hope, and healing to you. But to appreciate this plan, you have to understand the reason suffering and death exist.
The reason you can have hope
The Bible describes God’s character that should encourage you at this time rather than discourage or raise questions or anger toward him.
“God is love.” (1 John 4:8b)
He is patient with us: “The Lord is compassionate and gracious, slow to anger, abounding in love” (Psalm 103:8).
He is “rich in mercy” (Ephesians 2:4).
God’s love and mercy are so deep that He wants to rescue each of us from the consequences of our disobedience (sin). He sent His only Son, Jesus Christ, to die on the cross to pay the penalty for that sin. Jesus experienced death and separation from God, on our behalf, even though He was perfect. It is the ultimate expression of God’s love:
“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” (John 3:16)
St. Catherine Catholic Church is offering hope for the hopeless; healing for the hurting with our online GriefShare grief support group. This group was intended to start last month, just days before the pandemic hit our country; and affected our community. All church services were cancelled, all groups as well. But, we have overcome!
If you are feeling alone, isolated, and grieving the loss of a loved one or the recent loss of a job, divorce, or just feel the need to “connect” with others; then please join us in this Christ-centered non-denominational grief and loss support group. All are welcome.
To register please visit griefshare.org/groups/120105/registrations/new or contact JoMarie at jomarie@stcathe.org for more information. The zoom meetings (God’s Emergency Room) will begin Sunday, April 19 from 3–4 p.m. Upon registration you will receive further information and instructions.
There is no need to suffer alone. Join us and be comforted.
JoMarie Grinkiewicz is coordinator of Rainbows for All God’s Children, a children’s grief support group, and GriefShare, an adult grief support group at St. Catherine Catholic Church. For more information or to register for either group email JoMarie at jomarie@stcathe.org.