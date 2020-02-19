Have you ever prayed for something but shared it only with God?
I did over 38 years ago. I entrusted a heartfelt request to the Lord as a single mom hoping and praying for a new marriage in which to serve God.
What better way to serve him than to be able to sing together? That Holy Spirit implanted desire took root and blossomed when I met Ken.
However, life didn’t become one big symphony all at once. There were crescendos to courageously face as well as pianissimos to quietly contemplate. As in music, rests also appeared.
Sometimes a rest in music seems unnecessary. However, when obeyed, it expresses a richness in the harmonies that, if rushed into, would have not been there otherwise.
And so, in life. Some rests due to illness, finances or family issues didn’t present us with an immediate rhyme or reason. Yet, even though the notes were sometimes discordant, the melody persisted and the music flowed creating closeness with one another and faith and trust in God.
Like the time we discovered my husband was allergic to the environment created by the dampness under and surrounding our house. His asthma flared up so badly when we burned moldy wood that he had to vacate the house. But those ashes in the woodburning stove (like horribly inharmonious notes winding down), were about to recreate hope in my heart.
That hope came from Isaiah 61: 3 NKJV which says, “To console those who mourn in Zion, to give them beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for mourning, the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness; that they may be called trees of righteousness, the planting of the Lord, that He may be glorified.”
And, so, hope and purpose were restored accompanied by the arrival of harmony. For harmony is not only in music as it brings together and fuses two sounds into one.
Isn’t this what we were doing in linking together the songs of our two families … mom, dad, sons, brothers?
And yet, God had still another joy to give. He took two people who hadn’t known each other and blended their souls and voices.
As much as I love it when we break into harmony, recently…and so many years later … a definitive heart impression tugged on me as we sang.
With a joyful leap, my spirit realized that this … this harmony we share…is and has been the express gift of the Holy Spirit’s grace in answer to my very early, impassioned prayer. Selah
Jan Merop, a columnist with the Highlands News-Sun for 30 years, resided in Sebring for 28 years; now living in North Carolina. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan @ pauseandconsider.net.^p