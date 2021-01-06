Way down in the country, it is customary to measure medicine with whatever is handy. A small-town doctor once met the husband of one of his patients on the street. “How’s your wife, Jake?” he asked. “Did you give her that sleeping powder as I suggested?”
Jake answered, “Well, Doc, you told me to give her just as much as I could get on a quarter. I didn’t have a quarter, so I gave her what I could get on five nickels. That was a week ago, and she’s still asleep!”
It is a fact of life that we all must take directions from someone. A child must take directions from his parent. A student must take directions from his teacher. A patient must take directions from his doctor. If they ignore those directions, they get into trouble.
Consider, however, the cost to each of those people if they chose not follow the directions exactly as they were given to them. The child might get hit by a car because he did not look both ways before crossing the street. The student might fail a major exam because he did not listen to all of the instructions before taking it. The patient might overdose on a drug and even die because he took more than the amount prescribed.
Now, think about our relationship with God. He gives us directions about how to live our lives. And, as in the previous cases, the choice to follow those directions is ours. We can either follow or not follow the commandments of God. Yet, some people would have us believe that there is a third option. They teach that following some or most of God’s commands is good enough. Ridiculous! This is the problem with so many religions today. They profess to believe in God and obey His teachings until they find one they do not like. Then, they either ignore it or change it into something they do like.
We read in Matthew 28:18 20, “And Jesus came up and spoke to them, saying, “All authority has been given to Me in heaven and on earth. Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age.”” Did you notice that? We are to teach and obey ALL that Jesus commanded us.
The Bible, our source for God’s instructions, teaches us that we must obey, without exception, all of the commands God has given us to the best of our abilities. Then, we will not overdose or underdose on God’s prescription for our spiritual lives. In fact, we will receive just exactly what we need to live here and also in the hereafter. So, follow God’s prescription in 2021 and live your very best life, all while looking forward to an even better life yet to come.
