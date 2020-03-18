The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom; all those who practice it have a good understanding. His praise endures forever! Psalm 111:10, KJV.
Whoever trusts in his own mind is a fool, but he who walks in wisdom will be delivered, Proverbs 28:26, KJV.
The Apostle Paul said, “Yea doubtless, and I count all things but loss for the excellency of the knowledge of Christ Jesus my Lord: for whom I have suffered the loss of all things, and do count them but dung, that I may win Christ,” Philippians 3:8, KJV.
Nothing didn’t matter to Paul in comparison to Christ. Paul was highly educated in comparison of a person today with multiple Phd.’s but, he counted it as dung. Prior to Paul’s conversion, he was considered as one of the elites of his time with other Sadducees and Pharisees as our elites of today, our far left university professors who feed our kids garbage such as Greek Mythology, Climate Change and Evolution.
All true wisdom comes from God and not man. Man is foolish in his own vanity. If one would read and take God for his word, all things would be solved as all human problems and solutions are in the word itself. God asked King Solomon, what would you ask of me and Solomon answered, “WISDOM” not money but, wisdom.
I believe that God was so pleased with that answer that he also made King Solomon the richest man ever. Awe, our far left elitists of today, talk about human cause climate change and continue to pound it to no end as the hoax evolution.
With ignorance evident the infinite God speaks to Job, who is this that darkeneth counsel by words without knowledge? Where was thou when i laid the foundation of the earth? declare, If thou have understanding, Who hath divided a water course forth overflowing of waters, or a way for the lightening of thunder, Where were you Job, the elitist? JOB, chapters 38-39, KJV.
The fires and floods of today are being blamed by human cause climate change but, if one does a little research instead of placing that little gadget in their faces all day long, one would find that the most serious fires and floods occurred prior or just when oil was discovered with yet, no cars, planes or power plants. The worse fire ever recorded was the burning of Rome during the rule of Nero.
WOW! Simple research could find this without a Phd. Also, it has been discovered by NASA that polar caps of other planets have been melting where humans do not exist. God has given us all brains to do our own research.
Now, what is climate change? is it a normal phenomenon or out of place occurrence. If we take the word of our far left elitist then, our planet is millions if not billions of years old. Now, picture the following in your minds, a time line which we will count as 1 million years from one end to the other. On this time line we will draw one full cycle where we will first go down from the time line and then come up passing through the time line and up then back down to the time line.
Now, this is one cycle and we will call the area going down first, global warming and then we come back up through the time line and above it, we will call this area global cooling. Now imagine that this cycle just covers 1 million years and imagine that we are living on this time line when it has just started going down from the line for about a 1000 years.
We therefore have, global warming and because of a mere 40 years of recorded information, it’s human cause according to our brilliant elitists. My point, how can anyone who doesn’t live more than a hundred years make such assumptions?
Now, the cause, based on God’s truth that he controls the climate, these cyclic changes i described above are the changes of Sun Activity and that the fact that more northern lands such as Alaska, Canada and Greenland are getting warmer is explained by a slight shift of under a half of 1% of the earth’s axis would explain that these lands would face a more active Sun.