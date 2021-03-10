Scientists have been trying to disprove the existence of God for many years. One such scientist many may recognize is Charles Darwin. In 1859 he wrote a book called “On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection.” He theorized evolution declared that species survived through a process called “natural selection,” where those that successfully adapted or evolved to meet the changing requirements of their natural habitat thrived and reproduced, while those species that failed to evolve and reproduce died off. (Charles Darwin Biography). Essentially, Darwin believed we and other species evolved through matters of science rather than having been created by a supernatural being.
Those of us who open a Bible and read Genesis believe differently. Genesis 1:24: And God said, “Let the earth bring forth living creatures according to their kinds—livestock and creeping things and beasts of the earth according to their kinds.” And it was so. 25 And God made the beasts of the earth according to their kinds and the livestock according to their kinds, and everything that creeps on the ground according to its kind. And God saw that it was good. 26 Then God said, o “Let us make man in our image, after our likeness. And let them have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the heavens and over the livestock and over all the earth and over every creeping thing that creeps on the earth.” 27 So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them.
28 And God blessed them. And God said to them, “Be fruitful and multiply and fill the earth and subdue it, and have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the heavens and over every living thing that moves on the earth.” 29 And God said, “Behold, I have given you every plant yielding seed that is on the face of all the earth, and every tree with seed in its fruit. You shall have them for food. 30 And to every beast of the earth and to every bird of the heavens and to everything that creeps on the earth, everything that has the breath of life, I have given every green plant for food.” And it was so. 31 And God saw everything that he had made, and behold, it was very good. And there was evening and there was morning, the sixth day.
No one will argue that science has had some positive impact on humanity. But when it comes to the tug-of-war ideology that man created God rather the opposite, I think we see a deep divide that would rival the abyss of the sea. Some scientists have a savage refusal to give credit to something they cannot see. Some make bold claims offering what they consider proof. For followers of Christ, that proof is all around us. We don’t require any scientific methods to know everything was created by God. Yes, everything.
Some scientists are so bold in their claims they have predicted the death of religion and the idea of God altogether. In 1925, a biologist became the media spotlight when he was hired by the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) to take on a Tennessee lawmaker who pushed for an anti-evolution law, forbidding the teaching of evolution in public schools. This was a pivotal moment for many on the fence folks. It only deepened the divide between believers of science verse faith.
And if that wasn’t enough, the ideas of Darwin and Scopes continued to foster newer scientist to take the theory one step further and declare the death of God, the Bible and religion would be inevitable. F. C. Wallace published an article stating: “The evolutionary future of religion is extinction. Belief in supernatural beings and in supernatural forces that affect nature without obeying nature’s laws will erode and become only an interesting memory …Belief in supernatural powers is doomed to die out, all over the world, as a result of the increasing adequacy and diffusion of scientific knowledge … the process is inevitable.”
Now I am no scientist, but I have seen and felt the very presence of God. No amount of science will cause me to believe otherwise. Do I believe in evolution? Absolutely. I evolved into a man who loves God and has no problem being identified as a follower of Christ. I am a daily sinner who is constantly being evolved into the image of Jesus. That is an endless process.
To those of us who believe God created the heavens and the earth and every living thing, it truly is an unfair fight. We are already prepared with a simple rebuttal to every complex question the smartest of scientist could throw at us. The answer “Because God spoke it into existence.”
James Fansler is Lake Placid police chief.