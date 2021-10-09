This past Monday, after Don got off work, we drove to Lakeland to take in the film “God’s Not Dead: We the People.” The movie was only in theaters for three nights and Lakeland was the closest place to show it.
For those unfamiliar with the franchise, this movie is the fourth in the God’s Not Dead series. These movies are Christian dramas, usually pitting someone with Christian views against those who are hostile to them.
There’s also a song titled “God’s Not Dead (Like a Lion)” sung by the group Newsboys. It’s featured in all the films but was made before the movies came out.
In this latest film, a group of homeschoolers are targeted by a social worker who shows up unannounced to one of the parents’ homes. She recommends that the children be enrolled in the public school system. A judge agrees, threatening the families with fines and jail if they refuse to put their kids in the school system within 10 days.
Their pastor, David Hill, whose congregation is over the homeschooling co-op, encourages the parents to fight. The parents and Hill are invited to Washington, DC to testify on homeschooling in front of a subcommittee. They go, hoping to change the politicians’ minds before their time runs out.
The pastor is a recurring character in the franchise and plays a significant role in this latest offering. Some other characters appear from previous films as well.
Overall, we enjoyed the film. We agreed with the message – parents should be permitted to educate their children in a manner they see is fitting. There were a couple of good character moments, and at least one scene that made me tear up (no, I’m not telling you which one).
But it is not a perfect movie. One of my biggest gripes with the film comes from my writer side, and that has to do with characterization. Those opposing the homeschoolers are very one-dimensional, with their sole reason for existing to be the bad guys (or gals). Even most of the good guys don’t get that much depth.
This is not a new thing – thinking back on the previous films some of those opposing the Christians are practically twirling their mustaches as they come up against the brave men and women taking a stand for God. I know people who in real life are opposed to Christianity – they are a lot more nuanced and complicated than the films portray. In my opinion, a little bit of that would have raised the quality of the franchise quite a bit.
I admittedly have some doctrinal issues as well. In two of the movies, they have someone become a Christian by reciting a prayer. At the risk of offending some readers, I need to point out that the “Sinner’s Prayer” is not found in Scripture, but a man-made teaching. It takes me out of the movie when these scenes come up because I know it’s not what the Bible teaches.
You won’t be able to see the movie in the theaters – by the time this column comes out it will no longer be shown. Would I recommend buying it when it appears of video?
The movie does have a positive message and is clean (it’s rated PG). Arguments both for and against homeschooling are raised and could be a jumping-off point for a discussion. If you’re a believer, it will speak to you.
So, I would recommend if you got the opportunity to see it, do so. Be aware you might have issues with some points, but overall, the message is positive. And if nothing else, it will reinforce an important message the world needs to hear: “God’s not dead.”