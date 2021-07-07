Thus the heavens and the earth were finished, and all the host of them, Genesis 2:1, KJV. On the seventh day of creation, God saw everything that he made and it was good and rested. God the son who created all and was appointed heir of all things by the triune God and who (Christ) being the brightness of his glory (triune God) and of the express image of his person and who (Christ) upholds all things by the word of his power, when he had by himself purged our sins ( on the cross and said, it is finished), sat down on the right hand of the Majesty on high, Hebrews 1: 2,3, KJV.
No man can add to this or it makes Christ a liar. Christ gave himself for our sins that he might deliver us from this present evil world and that it is a free gift and any works by man, makes it not a free gift, Galatians 1: 4, KJV; 1 Corinthians 15: 1-4, KJV.; Ephesians 2: 8,9, KJV. Man adding to his or her salvation walks the gospel of grace under foot and calls Christ a liar, Galatians 1: 6-9, KJV. What do I mean by adding to one’s salvation?
Church going, tithing, charity work, the Sabbath day, hail Mary’s, the sinner’s prayer, helping an old lady across the street, anything you do, does not save or give you eternal life. Putting your trust into something YOU DO, does not save you. Your trust must be on WHAT Christ has done on the cross and that it was his blood that gave us the remission of our sins and the power of the resurrection that gives us hope for our resurrection. When you believe this in your heart, not Christ but, the Holy Spirit moves in and dwells in you.
This is true repentance, a turning from what you were to what you are now as a believer. Christ did it all, it’s a free gift and without faith in this, you cannot ever please God, Hebrews 11:6, KJV. The greatest gift that anyone can receive, ETERNAL LIFE IN GLORY!
Bruce Tooker is a Sebring resident. Guest columns and viewpoints are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.