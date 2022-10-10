SEBRING — Not all heroes wear capes but Mark Robbins is proof they wear blue bandannas and steel toe boots. Robbins has spent more than a week helping others recover from the damage their properties sustained during Hurricane Ian.
Robbins is the founder of God’s Soldiers United Volunteer Missions. He created the ministry to help communities and individuals rebuild after disasters. He has been all over the states and even the Philippines. Robbins is a handyman with a heart for God and his people.
Robbins is not alone at God’s Soldiers United, his 83-year-old mother Marcia (don’t tell her we gave away her age) and his brother David, a Miramar police officer help out when they can. Robbins and his mother helped out their neighbors after the hailstorm in April.
Hurricane Ian forced the Robbins’ to bring out the more aggressive tools. Mark and David cut up trees that got snapped and uprooted on properties. Mark said they partner up with One Kingdom Relief & Recovery to assist in the aftermath of storms.
Currently, Mark is helping about four or five families who could not afford tree removal and handyman services otherwise.
“We help people with low income,” he said.
The Highlands News-Sun caught up with Mark working alone on S. Commerce Avenue. He was cutting up massive oak trees that narrowly missed his client’s roof. He could handle cutting up the oak tree that was estimated over 100 years old. However, getting it to the right-of-way for the county to pick up was going to be another matter. He was hoping to find someone with heavy equipment to get it there. He was cutting alone as his brother had to go back to work in Miramar.
“You have to have a passion to be out here alone,” Mark said.
A couple of his clients are repeat customers. God’s Soldiers United helped them after Hurricane Irma and now they’re back to help once more.
“Every time there’s a storm, he’s there to help,” Debbie Massaline said about Mark. “He did something the county didn’t do. It meant a lot to me.”
Massaline’s son Oscar Callahan died, otherwise she would have had him to help with the trees and her damaged fence. Robbins loves to see the folks he has helped before and meet new friends through his ministry.
“The trees just get us here,” he said.
Robbins was headed to Englewood, Venice, Pine Island and wherever he was needed on the west coast. The work is hard and not for the faint of heart but Robbins clearly loves it. He has a small vehicle he calls the “disaster car” that is loaded with tools and water bottles.
“You don’t need to have a big truck, just a small car and some tools to make a difference,” Robbins said. “There’s no place I’d rather be than helping people.”