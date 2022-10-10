SEBRING — Not all heroes wear capes but Mark Robbins is proof they wear blue bandannas and steel toe boots. Robbins has spent more than a week helping others recover from the damage their properties sustained during Hurricane Ian.

Robbins is the founder of God’s Soldiers United Volunteer Missions. He created the ministry to help communities and individuals rebuild after disasters. He has been all over the states and even the Philippines. Robbins is a handyman with a heart for God and his people.

