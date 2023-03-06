SEBRING — It took another two weeks, but the Stepping Stones Girl Scout House is no more.
All that still stood of it Wednesday was the brick chimney, with the rooms, roof, walls and foundation all pulled out from around it by the same crew that started in mid-February.
When all the rubble is scooped up and hauled away, work will begin to lay out the future site of Florida’s Medal of Honor Memorial and Museum.
Meanwhile, funds are rolling in to help build the memorial, said Col. Mike Borders, retired from the U.S. Army and chairman of the Florida Medal of Honor Memorial Committee. He said $10,000 came in during February, but more is needed.
Borders estimates the final cost may hit $50,000 more than anticipated, thanks to inflation.
Committee members hope to get the site built and dedicated in time for Medal of Honor Day on March 25, 2024.