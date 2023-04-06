traffic stop

Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies perform a traffic stop on this truck that was allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting on Tuesday.

 COURTESY PHOTO

AVON PARK — Alfred Maddox Golden, 39, of Avon Park was arrested in quick order by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon. Golden’s arrest came after he was allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting.

The traffic stop and Golden’s arrest were highly visible because of its location at U.S. 27 and College Drive, in front of South Florida State College. He is facing charges of premeditated first degree attempted murder, possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, property damage and firing a firearm from a vehicle. He is being held without bond in the county jail.

