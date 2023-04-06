AVON PARK — Alfred Maddox Golden, 39, of Avon Park was arrested in quick order by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon. Golden’s arrest came after he was allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting.
The traffic stop and Golden’s arrest were highly visible because of its location at U.S. 27 and College Drive, in front of South Florida State College. He is facing charges of premeditated first degree attempted murder, possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, property damage and firing a firearm from a vehicle. He is being held without bond in the county jail.
According to the arrest report, the victim did a repair job for Golden at his Woodrow Avenue home on Tuesday. The victim told detectives that Golden was under the influence of narcotics and went to sleep while the repairs were underway. The victim left the house when the job was complete.
Later the same day, Golden allegedly accused the victim of stealing narcotics from his home. The accusations were made via texts and voice messages. Golden told the victim if he didn’t bring back the drugs, he would go to the victim’s house, the report states. In addition, Golden told the victim to look up his arrest record as a warning. Golden allegedly said to “Just get close to the road” so he didn’t hit the house or bystanders. A deputy heard and read the messages.
The victim was in his driveway near the road when he noticed a red truck being driven by a woman. He told detectives he saw a gun and was fired upon two times. The truck turned around and made two more passes with Golden allegedly firing seven times. Fortunately, he only hit a van with one round. The defendant was within 1,000 feet of the victim when the shots were fired, per the report.
Deputies responded and pulled the pickup over at College Drive and U.S. 27. The driver and the defendant were taken to the Sheriff’s Office. The driver told deputies that Golden asked her to come to his residence and when she got there he told her she had to take him somewhere. The defendant allegedly gave her directions as she drove. She saw Golden fire the gun and was instructed to turn around twice. She said she was afraid of Golden. She also told the deputy that Golden threw the gun out the window before being pulled over.
Golden denied the text and voice messages and the victim’s repair job at his home.