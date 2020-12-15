SEBRING – What can be better than a golf tournament that had a 120 golfers and 200 golf balls dropped from a fire truck ladder? Add food, liquid refreshments, rain and it is all for charity, it is hard to beat as Deer Run Course at Sun ‘N Lake was jammed packed with 30 foursomes all to raise money and some for bragging rights in the Big Brothers Big Sister of the Sun Coast in the “Golf Big Fore Kids” tournament Saturday.
“It is our first year hosting this event” said Club Director Andy Kesling “and we are obviously excited to be a part of it. We had 120 golfers on our Deer Run Course. We were able to get it in, a little bit of mist, but it is great to see people getting out, even in this pandemic, we were able to space the carts out far enough and get people out golfing.
“I think people are comfortable to get out and golf and it showed today with all the people that came out for this charity.”
The tournament was broken into three flights, each having 10 foursomes.
Flight 1 winners were the foursome of Cullen Lovett, Corbin Hoffner, Kendall Griffin and Morgan Baxendale with a score of 54. Robert Griffin, Robert Griffin Jr., Chris Griffin and Tom Grammas came in second with a 55 and finishing third was the foursome of Kaleb Saunders, Lincoln Saunders, Mike Moore and Cody Brownell with 56.
In Flight 2, the team of Kiko Vasquez, Tony Vasquez, Omas DeJesus and Cory Ritter won by five strokes with a 58. The team of Sam Ford, Kurt Ast, DeeJay Straight and LaRon Rogers placed second with a 63, winning the match card over the foursome of Don Young, Lars Byland, Toby Taylor and Charlie Smyth, who also score a 63 for third place.
Flight 3 had the foursome of Garrett Roberts, JC Shoop, Troy Maloyed and Mike Cleghorn winning by six strokes with a 60. Second and third place foursomes each posted a 66 with the team of Jason Harmeling, David Beumel, JD Martin and Rick Lee taking second by matching cards and the foursome of Patrick Fox, Benjamin Backus, Devon Fox, and Matthew Musto finishing third.
The title sponsor for the event was Lakeside Dental Arts and to cap it off, Captain Tony Perez of the West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department climbed to the end of a fire truck ladder and emptied a basket of nearly 200 golf balls on the putting green.
Each ball numbered and whoever’s ball was in the cup, if multiple balls, the one lowest, won $500 sponsored by Jessica Hartline All-State Insurance. The winner for this was AJ Danielson.
For more information on Big Brothers Big Sisters: visit www.bbbsflorida.org/home/.