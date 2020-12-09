AVON PARK — Because of the pandemic, there was no Christmas parade down Main Street this year, but there was one around Lake Olivia in Avon Park Lakes.
The Avon Park Lakes Association organized a parade of golf carts and a toy drive on behalf of Highlands Lakes Volunteer Fire Department. The toys will be given to Heartland for Children as part of their Rudolph Roundup for distribution to children in Highlands County who might not otherwise have any Christmas gifts to open.
Not only did Santa Claus make a special appearance in the parade, but so did The Grinch.
Residents and parade visitors were so impressed with the parade and enjoyed the fun that they have asked organizers to make it an annual event.