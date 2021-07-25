This home is located at 2824 Briarwood Lane in Sebring. The home is priced at $249,900 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
An open house is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. today.
You’ll be taken in by the curb appeal of this three-bedroom, plus office and den, three-bath home located on the 18th fairway of the Country Club of Sebring Golf Course.
Enter this open floor plan home through the screened front porch to the front door with arched window overhead and double trayed ceiling foyer with the formal dining room on the right and the living room ahead. You’ll immediately spot this home’s many architectural features including arched windows and entryways, eight-foot doors, coffered and double tray ceilings, extensive moldings, and tile flooring in the main areas.
The spacious living room has an adjoining den/bonus room perfect for an exercise area, game room, or just extra living space. Off the living room, double French doors lead to the office with coffered ceiling. It is currently being used as a fourth bedroom.
The chef’s kitchen boasts staggered white cabinets, solid surface counter tops, center island, cabinet pantry and breakfast bar. A breakfast nook with a large, mitered glass window overlooks the screened lanai and offers wonderful views of the golf course.
The spacious owner’s suite features two closets – one a large walk-in, double tray ceiling and bay window with window seat. This is a cozy place to sit and just relax before bedtime. The spa-inspired bath has double sinks, a large soaker tub and walk-in shower. Glass blocks and a window with plantation shutters over the tub allow in plenty of natural light.
Two more bedrooms each with luxury wood-like vinyl plank flooring and two baths are on the other side of the home offering privacy for both family and guests. One of the baths has a door to the outside lanai.
The 10-by-20-foot screened and covered lanai is the perfect place for that morning cup of coffee or entertaining friends as the sun goes down. The view just can’t be beat.
Other features of this home include a two-car-plus-golf cart side-load garage, laundry room with cabinetry and deep sink, wooded back area, and more. This lovely home, built in 2002, has 2,641 square feet of living area with 3,293 total square footage. It is situated on nearly ¼ acre. Amenities within the Country Club of Sebring include a large swimming pool with kiddie pool, golf course, playground, restaurant, lakes, and tennis courts.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net or call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net, or visit their website at HomesForSaleSebring.com.