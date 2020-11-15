Provided by Berkshire Hathaway
This home is located at 5067 Strafford Oaks Drive in Sebring. The home is priced at $259,900 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
You’ll be taken in by the gorgeous curb appeal of this three-bedroom, two-bath home located on the tee box of hole #11 of the Country Club of Sebring Golf Course. The custom coated driveway with side pavers leads to the two-car side-load garage, and concrete curbing surrounds the luscious planting areas.
Enter this meticulously maintained home through the leaded glass front door to find a unique foyer with a lighted built-in display cabinet. This open floor plan home has many architectural features including arched openings, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters and tile flooring in the main areas.
The spacious vaulted great room, at 19-by-16 feet, allows plenty of room for entertaining family and friends. The adjoining dining area, with its angled tray ceiling adds that extra bit of architectural detail to this home.
The kitchen has room for all the chefs in the family. This spacious kitchen boasts a cove ceiling, white wood cabinets, granite counters, backsplash, center island and cabinet pantry, plus breakfast nook. The window over the kitchen sink lets in plenty of natural light and provides a lovely view.
The spacious owner’s suite, at 17-by-14 feet, features a walk-in closet and a fully updated bath with double sinks and granite, plus a gorgeous tiled walk-in shower. A glass block window allows natural light to flow in without sacrificing privacy. The guest bath has also been beautifully updated.
Sliding glass doors lead from the great room to the expansive screened porch, offering a great view as golfers tee off. It’s the perfect place for that morning cup of coffee or entertaining friends as the sun goes down.
Other features of this home include a two-car side-load garage, laundry closet with shelving, 2015 roof, well irrigation, tiled front porch and more. This lovely home, built in 1995, has 1,836 square feet of living area with 2,580 total square footage. It is situated on nearly ¼ acre. Amenities within the Country Club of Sebring include a large swimming pool with kiddie pool, golf course, playground, restaurant, lakes, and tennis courts.
