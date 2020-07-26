This home is located at 2024 Dog Leg Drive in Sebring. The home is priced at $269,900 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Located in the sought-after golf course community of Golf Hammock, this lovely three-bedroom, two-bath, two-car plus golf cart garage home is situated on over 1/3 acre with a panoramic golf course view. Its curb appeal is highlighted by a tastefully landscaped front yard, side load garage and brick accented walkway leading to the covered front entry.
Enter through the formal tiled foyer into the spacious living room with 12-foot ceiling, transom windows, chair rail with picture frame molding and crown molding throughout. At 21-by-19 feet, this living room offers plenty of options for furniture placement and the long wall is perfect for your entertainment center.
The 21-by-12-foot kitchen has room for all the chefs in the family! This spacious kitchen boasts tons of cabinets, tiled counter and backsplash, center island plus a good-sized breakfast nook overlooking the back yard. There is a formal dining room for entertaining friends or those large holiday get-togethers.
The owner’s suite is huge allowing for a seating area and has a double walk-in closet for plenty of closet space. The spacious owner’s bath, at 16-by-10-foot, has a dual sink vanity, step-up jetted tub, shower, and private water closet. The glass block windows allow natural light without sacrificing privacy.
The guest wing can be closed off from the rest of the home by a pocket door giving both owner and guests their own space. There are two guest bedrooms with a guest bath in between.
The oversized utility room offers cabinets, sink and a built-in ironing board and folding station. There is a built-in desk perfect for your home office.
The 24-by-8-foot Florida room is where you’ll want to spend your evenings. The view of the golf course, with its trees and wildlife wandering through is enchanting.
This lovely home, built in 1990, has 2,593 square feet of living area with 3,478 total square footage. It is situated on over 1/3 acre of golf cart frontage. A furniture package is available.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net or call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net, or visit their website at HomesForSaleSebring.com.