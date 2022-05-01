This home is located at 3107 Wynstone Drive in Sebring. The home is priced at $309,900 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Situated on the 8th green of The Country Club of Sebring golf course, this beautiful three-bedroom, two-bath, two-car garage home showcases its curb appeal with its immaculately manicured lawn, concrete curbing and tasteful landscaping.
The open great room and dining area provides plenty of room for entertaining. It is accessible to the screened lanai by pocket sliding glass doors allowing you to extend the living space to the outdoors.
Separated from the great room by a granite topped breakfast bar, the kitchen boasts white cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, built-in desk area and pantry. There’s a breakfast nook with bay window overlooking the golf course and sliders to the lanai.
The owners’ suite features an 11-by-18-foot bedroom with built-in shelves and walk-in closet, plus a spacious bath with separate vanity sinks, soaking tub and walk-in shower. There are two more bedrooms and a bath on the other side of the home offering privacy for both the owner and their guests.
The 11-by-18-foot screened and covered lanai with tile flooring is the perfect place to enjoy the view of the golf course with that morning cup of coffee, or to entertain friends as the sun goes down.
Other features of this home include a laundry room with built-in sink and extra cabinets, vaulted ceilings, well irrigation and more. This lovely home, built in 1991, has 1,825 square feet of living area with 2,635 total square footage. It is situated on over a quarter-acre. Amenities within The Country Club of Sebring include a large swimming pool with kiddie pool, golf course, playground, lakes, restaurant, and tennis courts.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net or call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net, or visit their website at HomesForSaleSebring.com.