Provided by Berkshire Hathaway
This home is located in The Country Club of Sebring at 2915 Wynstone Drive. The home is priced at $299,900 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
You’ll be taken in by the lovely curb appeal of this three-bedroom, two-bath home located on the 8th fairway of the Country Club of Sebring Golf Course.
You’ll enter this meticulously maintained “Will Randall” home through the double front doors to find a dining room open to the great room. This home boasts many architectural details such as arched windows over the entry doors and windows, high ceilings, dental crown moldings, chair rail and an abundance of windows bringing in the natural light.
The spacious great room, at 20-by-16-foot, with the adjacent dining room allows plenty of space for entertaining family and friends.
The kitchen boasts a triple tray ceiling, white dimensional cabinets, new appliances, pantry, plus a wrap-around breakfast bar. There is a 10-by-10-foot breakfast nook with bay window overlooking the backyard and golf course. Adjacent to the breakfast nook are double pocket doors leading to a bedroom/office/exercise room with built-in shelving.
The spacious owner’s suite has a tray ceiling and access to the lanai. At 21-by-13-foot, it is roomy enough for a sitting or workout area. The bath boasts a custom marble garden tub, double sinks, and corner shower. Windows above the tub and in the private water closet allow natural light to flow in. A third bedroom and a guest bath are perfect for family or visitors.
Sliding glass doors lead from the great room to the expansive 24-by-12-foot screened lanai, offering a great view of the golf course and brand-new 12-by-24-foot heated saltwater pool with waterfall. It’s the perfect place for that morning cup of coffee, or entertaining friends as the sun goes down.
Other features of this home include a two-car garage, laundry room with cabinets, 2017 roof, well irrigation, and more. This lovely home, built in 1994, has 2,113 square feet of living area with 3,088 total square footage. It is situated on over quarter-acre. Amenities within the Country Club of Sebring include a large swimming pool with kiddie pool, golf course, playground, restaurant, lakes, and tennis courts.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net or Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net, or visit their website at HomesForSaleSebring.com