This home is located at 2804 Briarwood Lane in Sebring. The home is priced at $298,500 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
You’ll be taken in by the gorgeous curb appeal of this three-bedroom, two-bath home located on the tee box of hole #18 of the Country Club of Sebring Golf Course. Lovely landscaping and recently painted exterior guide you to the arched covered entry.
Enter this meticulously maintained, fully furnished home through the front door with arched window overhead to the foyer leading with the dining room on the right and the living room ahead. This open floor plan home has many architectural features including arched openings, high ceilings, extensive moldings, and tile flooring in the main areas.
The spacious kitchen boasts white cabinets, solid surface counter tops, cabinet pantry and a breakfast nook with large miter glass window that overlooks the pool and lanai.
Adjacent to the kitchen and breakfast nook is the spacious great room, the perfect place to relax and enjoy the gas fireplace and flat screen TV.
The spacious owner’s suite features a huge walk-in closet and bath with double sinks, walk-in shower, and garden tub. Adjacent to the owner’s suite is a bonus room perfect for an office or exercise room. Two more bedrooms and a bath complete the guest quarters.
French doors from the living room and family room lead to the covered lanai and free form heated and caged swimming pool, offering a great view as golfers tee off. It’s the perfect place for that morning cup of coffee or entertaining friends as the sun goes down.
Other features of this furnished home include a 2-car side load garage, laundry room with cabinetry and deep sink, 2020 roof, new pool pump and heater, fresh paint and more. This lovely home, built in 1999, has 2,124 square feet of living area with 3,550 total square footage. It is situated on nearly ¼ acre. Amenities within the Country Club of Sebring include a large swimming pool with kiddie pool, golf course, playground, restaurant, lakes, and tennis courts.
