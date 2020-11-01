This home is located at 3792 Wynstone Drive in Sebring. The home is priced at $146,500 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
What a fantastic price for this lovely two-bedroom, two-bath golf course villa located in the Country Club of Sebring. With over 1,700 square feet, it’s perfect for a seasonal home, yet large enough for full-time living. This villa has many nice features and upgrades including an attractively landscaped yard, a newer air-conditioner (2014), and a two-car garage for your car and golf cart.
With its spacious open area, this home is perfect for entertaining friends and family, and the newer wood laminate flooring in the living room/dining area inspires a welcoming feeling.
The open kitchen has dimensional cabinets, tiled backsplash, pantry, and a breakfast bar that overlooks the breakfast nook/family room.
You’ll enjoy your private time in the owner’s suite with its sliding glass doors leading to an enclosed outdoor courtyard. The wood laminate flooring is carried into the owner’s suite and at 15-by-19 feet, you’ll have plenty of room for furniture placement and a sitting area. The bath boasts a garden tub, separate shower, and double sinks. There’s a spacious second bedroom and updated bath for your family or guests.
Built in 1985, this home has 1,718 square feet of living space and 2,367 total square footage. Amenities within the Country Club of Sebring include a large swimming pool with kiddie pool, golf course, playground, restaurant, and tennis courts.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net or call Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net, or visit their website at HomesForSaleSebring.com