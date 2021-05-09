This home is located at 3926 Cormorant Point Drive in the Cormorant Point 55+ section of Golf Hammock. It is priced at $163,500 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
As you pull into the driveway, the first thing you’ll notice is the tasteful landscaping at this two-bedroom plus office, two-bath end unit villa. This is the view you’ll have while enjoying your morning cup of coffee sitting on your lovely courtyard front patio.
Step inside to be greeted by the open floor plan with new tile flooring throughout. Some of the features and improvements in this renovated home include new insulated windows and tinted sliders in the living room and kitchen, new fiberglass and screened front door, crown molding, new water heater and upscale lighting fixtures.
The new kitchen in this home will have you staring in awe. Light and bright with its abundant white wood cabinets, pantry, granite counters, matching granite backsplash, recessed lighting and top-of-the-line Samsung appliances — this kitchen is a chef’s dream. New sliders that open to the private front courtyard patio is perfect for grilling or just enjoying the view.
The living room/dining room combination is open to the kitchen through the large open granite breakfast bar, allowing the cooks in the family to be a part of the gathering. At 14-by-25 feet you’ll have plenty of options for your furniture layout and you’ll enjoy the serene view out your back window through your new tinted slider. Off the living room is the screened lanai with awesome views of the golf course. This is the perfect place to indulge in an evening drink enjoying the wildlife that wanders through this community.
This floor plan offers privacy for both the owner and their guests by having two separate spacious bedrooms, each with their own bath. The owner’s suite at 14-by-16 feet offers a large walk-in closet and plenty of room for a sitting area. The guest bedroom has an adjacent 10-by-12 feet bonus room that would make a great office, craft, or exercise room.
Other features of this spacious villa include an 11-by-20 feet storage/golf cart garage in the rear, front load washer and dryer, and newer 2015 roof. Lawn maintenance (mowing, edging, fertilizer and yard pesticide) is included in the low maintenance fee allowing the home-owner time to enjoy the benefits of this golf course community. There is a walking/biking trail just across the street from Golf Hammock that goes from Highlands Hammock State Park up to and around Lake Jackson.
Located just minutes from shopping and restaurants and a short bike ride to the YMCA down the walking-bike path, this well-maintained and updated home offers 1,341 square feet of living space and a total square footage of 1,662.
To schedule your private showing of this lovely home call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 Kimbreed@comcast.net or Helen Ferry 863-381-1089 Hbferry@comcast.net, or see their website at www.HomesForSaleSebring.com.
MLS 280206