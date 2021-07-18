This home is at 4515 Sandwedge Way in Sebring. It is priced at $315,000 and is listed by Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This home is located in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Highlands County – Golf Hammock. The home was built in 1992 and offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms with an awesome split floor plan and over 2,800 livable square footage.
The master suite occupies one side of the entire home. The suite has a large walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, garden tub, shower and sliders that open to the lanai.
The kitchen has lots of cabinets, counter space, a large pantry and breakfast nook. The open floor plan has a separate 19-by-12-foot dining room, and a huge living room with pocket sliders opening to the lanai area.
Guests will enjoy complete privacy and comfort with the oversized room space, their own wing and a pocket door separating the bedrooms from the rest of the home.
To the rear of the home there is a 34-by-11-foot glassed under air lanai that overlooks a secluded and partially fenced backyard. Additional features that make this a great home include: whole house generator, hurricane shutters, custom shades, three-car garage, circular driveway, well irrigation, large indoor laundry room and is situated on almost 3/4 of an acre.
This property is centrally located close to shopping, restaurants, doctors and Highlands Hammock State Park.
For a personal tour of this property and additional information contact Lisa Terrell, 863-414-0358.
MLS # 281541