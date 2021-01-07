LAKE PLACID — Armando Gonzalez, 51, of Lake Placid was arrested by an officer from the Lake Placid Police Department on New Year’s Day. He is now facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, felony assault with intent to commit a felony, kidnap, commit or facilitate commission of a felony.
He bonded from jail on Jan. 2 and has a court date of Feb. 1, 2021. His bond was for $25,000 and he plead not guilty on Jan. 5.
According to the LPPD arrest record, the officer was dispatched to the 300 block of East Royal Palm Street, just before 10 p.m. Thursday. Upon arriving, “multiple” witnesses told the officer that Gonzalez was at the location and he was allegedly trying to force a female victim into his Ford pickup truck. The witnesses said Gonzalez allegedly threatened to “kill her” with a gun when she refused to go with him.
One witness gave the officer a .45 caliber Hi-Point handgun and said the suspect left in a pickup truck.
The officer patrolled the area and found a crash on Lake Drive East and Sirena Drive. A black F-150 was in a ditch and another Ford pickup was crashed on the other side of the street. While investigating the crash, different witnesses told the officer that Gonzalez got out of the truck and took a .22 long rifle from behind the driver’s seat.
A witness stated Gonzalez threw an item near Lake Sirena, which the officer would find later. It was a handgun case, according to the report, belonging to a Hi-Point handgun.
When the officer arrived back at the original scene, the victim told the officer that Gonzalez had put the gun on the seat to get his arms around the victim to allegedly pull her into the truck . The victim used her arms and legs against the door frame to avoid getting into the vehicle. The commotion brought out witnesses who were celebrating the holiday outside. A witness who was former military, got the gun off the seat of the vehicle and disabled the firearm.