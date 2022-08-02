SEBRING — An argument via text message about text messages escalated into violence last week when one of the participants arrived at the other’s house with a hammer.
According to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office reports, 46-year-old Yoania Barbra Ochoa Gonzalez allegedly brought a hammer with her that night when she burst into an ex-boyfriend’s home and started swinging it at him.
She has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief of $1,000 or more.
Allegedly, she told deputies that the argument started over photos on his phone, reports said. Other parts of her statement were redacted from reports.
The incident took place at 1:01 a.m. Monday, July 25, at the Le Mans Apartments on Lakeview Drive in Sebring. According to reports, Gonzalez had moved out between one and two months prior to that night, but the couple had lived together for more than a year.
The victim told deputies that he was laying on his bed during the text message argument, he heard his front door open and saw Gonzalez enter his bedroom.
Reports said she was holding a hammer and stood over him while he was in bed. Reports said she then raised the hammer and swung it down in order to strike him.
The man raised his arm to guard his face, and the hammer hit his phone, reports said, breaking it. Deputies later found a tight-shattering in a circular pattern consistent with being hit by a hammer.
Reports said Gonzalez then hit his nearby computer and the keyboard beside it several times, breaking both, reports said.
During all this, the man fled to a neighbor’s apartment. He later discovered she also had allegedly destroyed his television by hitting it with the hammer several times.
The total amount of damage was estimated at $3,150.