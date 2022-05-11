SEBRING — Judge Angela J. Cowden sentenced Carlos Lorenzo Gonzalez to Florida state prison “for the rest of his natural life” Wednesday.
The pronouncement came minutes after a jury convicted Gonzalez, 65, of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Martin Zuniga, 34, in March 2018. Zuniga, whose sister CiCi described him as a kind person who was always willing to help people when asked, had agreed to help Gonzalez.
Gonzalez asked Martin Zuniga to help him move some items before Gonzalez’s planned move to Big Pine Key. The two drank beer and rum into the night, and, according to testimony, Zuniga fell asleep on Gonzalez’s couch.
Ana Bosque, Gonzalez’s wife, woke Zuniga after 9 p.m. and ordered him out of the house. Zuniga, who had a blood alcohol level of .335, stepped out the front door of the trailer and fell off a wooden deck and onto the ground. The couple called police twice to complain of a man in their yard. Highlands County Sheriff’s dispatchers told Gonzalez to stay in the house. Bosque told detectives that Zuniga, who she did not know, was snoring and not moving in the grass.
Rather than stay in the trailer and wait for law enforcement to arrive, Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo told the jury, Gonzalez went outside with a butcher knife and stabbed Zuniga once, with enough power to pierce the victim’s jacket, breastbone, and the reach center of the heart.
Gonzalez told detectives that he used the knife to defend himself when he went outside to check on Zuniga. His defense attorney, Daniel M. Hernandez, said the victim had punched Gonzalez in the face and tried to choke him with his hands.
Medical examiner Dr. Vera Volnich, however, was adamant in her conclusion that Zuniga was near comatose as he lay in the yard before the stabbing. The .335 BAC, the fact that Zuniga was snoring, and the uninterrupted path of the single stab wound to the heart indicated the victim was unable to move and did not move, as Gonzalez stuck the knife in his chest.
Hernandez told the jury in closing that Gonzalez had not lied to police, had not tried to hide the knife or other evidence, and had never wavered from his claim of self-defense. He also said there was no motive for Gonzalez to attack Zuniga or lie about what happened.
In the end, the jury rejected the self-defense alibi and found Gonzalez guilty of second-degree murder.
The victim’s sister, who has the right to testify under Marsy’s Law, told Cowden how Gonzalez’s actions devastated his mother and other family members.
CiCi Zuniga tearfully explained to Cowden how her family had spent years trying to help Martin Zuniga, who suffered from severe depression. Zuniga’s mother, who is battling her own health issues, seemed to lose her will to live when her oldest son was killed.
The 34-year-old hung on for several days after the stabbing.
“My parents tried over the years to help him,” Cici told Cowden, her voice breaking. “I told him, if you’re holding on because of Mom, I promise I will take care of her the best I can. You don’t have to worry about her, you can let go.”
Within the hour, his vital signs began to diminish, she said, which “left my mom no choice” but to watch her son die.
With that, Cowden addressed Gonzalez, sentencing him to prison “for the rest of your natural life.”
Martin Zuniga doted on his mother, accompanying her to doctor’s appointments, coming by the house to visit nieces and nephews, and engaging with family when he could, CiCi and two other family members told the Highlands News-Sun. The three women attended the three-day trial, listening to testimony describing how their brother and cousin died. Prosecutors held up photos of the injuries and other crime scene photos.
The women wanted the public to know more about Martin.
“He was a very good uncle to all the kids, at birthdays, Christmas,” said his cousin, Cynthia Zuniga. “He would be with the kids, visit the house, and he loved his family.”
In the weeks before he was killed, Martin Zuniga visited his sister CiCi in Tampa, where she works as a nurse.
“He spent a whole week at my place in Tampa, we shared a lot of memories, we had a nice time, I’m thankful,” she said.
“He was helpful, really kind,” Cynthia said. “Whenever my dad saw him, he would have him work with him. He always wanted to do his best; he wanted to make other people proud of him.”