An obituary is a notice of a death, usually in a newspaper, to include a brief biography, and a memorial is something, usually a structure, placed to remind people of a person or event.
This is neither. I offer this as a thank you to those who made life on Earth a little nicer. One who left recently was my friend, the Rev. Andy Conyer. Like many friends I’ve lost, I will never know enough about him, even though memorial services and my reading or writing obituaries has taught me more than I had learned.
I will never be able to tell you what Andy said to me at after-show parties at Highlands Little Theatre. I can only tell you he made me feel like laughing.
A jokester in everything from the antics on or off stage to his social media posts, he even joked on the label of “Rev. Andy’s Holy Sauce” — “Mild enough for the masses, but will still burn the Hell out of ya’.”
Wish I’d hit him up for the recipe, or another bottle. His wife told me their family will continue to brew the pungent pepper condiment, as soon as it cools off enough outside to fire up the Cajun-boil steel pots on tripod burners.
To this day, he is the only pastor I’ve ever seen start a wedding like Peter Cook in “The Princess Bride”: “Mawwiage! Mawwiage is whot bwings us togevvah today. Mawwiage, that bwessed awwangement. That dweam wiffin a dweam!”
A consummate actor, Andy performed in more than a dozen dinner theatre shows at HLT, where he met his wife, Tena, as they did dishes in the kitchen. They married in less than a year, and it was just right, and perhaps he was. Friends said he had an aura about him that couldn’t help but make you smile. As a pastor, he never judged, and met people where they were on their walk, and walked with them.
I’ve lost other HLT friends. Larry Wollangk performed in many musicals and built many set pieces. Steve McDaniel, also a singer and actor, directed me in “Moon Over Buffalo.” Jim McCollum, a local attorney, directed me in a musical about a certain Texas house-of-ill-repute. Beth Norman, in her sweet voice, gave announcements to “all you beautiful people” in the audience before each show, which was, to her, the best one HLT ever did.
Roy Riedy, HLT’s consummate historian and consistent show reviewer, died many years ago, as did Larry Levey, another big HLT fan. Larry also wrote for the newspaper, and invited me out many times to Asian buffet with pots of hot tea, advising me on life with a smile as wide as his heart was vast.
If you get a chance to spend time with a friend, relative or other human, take it. Obituaries are short, lives aren’t much longer, but memories are endless.
Phil Attinger is a staff writer at the Highlands News-Sun. Contact him via email at phil.attinger@highlandsnewssun.com