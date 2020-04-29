When the COVID-19 virus first began rearing its ugly head it was both a terror and a mystery. Many statements were made concerning the virus. Oftentimes these statements would seem to contradict each other. It was and is a time of great confusion and frustration.
The toll of the seismic shift in life has been felt by all. This issue has affected every nuance of human existence.
Medical scientists are trying to understand the virus and find a vaccine. Economists are trying to calculate the short and long-term damage of shutting the economy down. Others are trying to assess our vulnerability.
The medical community, the economic think tanks, and virtually everyone else has an opinion on how we should proceed. Many of these recommendations are coming from experts in their fields. Many of their opinions conflict with one another but each are tasked with a viable response from their given area of expertise.
In the middle of all these ideas and recommendations is the federal government. Their task is to take in all accounts and formulate the best possible plan of action on how to proceed. In other words, they must decide where we go from here.
With new and ever evolving information coming in daily, our federal government has decisions of mammoth proportions to make.
Our lifestyle is based on a thriving economy. It cannot remain idle. At some point it simply must begin to move again lest we sink into a life we couldn’t imagine nor would be prepared for. We will not be able to sustain our way of life with stimulus checks. It is an absolute must that it gets moving again.
On the other side of the coin are the health ramifications of jumpstarting the economy. I, like most Americans, was opposed to a start up. I feared, and still do, that this will create a spike in infections. Herein lies the dilemma.
As much as I cannot believe what I am about to say, for once in my life, I empathize with the decisions our government must make. It is a huge risk either way. There is no one easy answer. The slogan really is true, “we are all in this together.” We cannot escape it, we can only confront it and try to move forward. I see that as a need for a united front, if we can remember what that is.
In this arena of profound circumstance, I am willing to cut the government some slack. Not that they necessarily deserve it, but because I believe they need it. With the stakes so high, and our understanding still in its infancy, good decisions are crucial. I say let’s get behind the effort and all pull together.
None of us has been here before. We’re all trying to figure this out. The last thing we need is bickering and posturing. Let’s get back to respectfully working together to find the best path.
