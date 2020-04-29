The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last two days of April and the beginning of May gives anglers the first-quarter moon, which occurs Thursday and an excellent fishing forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will experience above-average results every two days when the majority of fish populations feed at above-average rates.
The moon arrived at its highest solar interference position yesterday which means the first quarter moon will be a very good one for sunset and sunrise anglers. The lunar orbit perigee will occur a day before the full moon next Wednesday. Therefore the overhead moon period will be strong over the next 10 days.
Nighttime anglers get ready for some very good fishing because if the weather forecast plays out as it’s predicted, the super full moon will shine bright next week. Daytime anglers will therefore have to work hard and experience some luck to find feeding fish during the midday hours next week.
A seasonal fishing fact: During the late spring, all freshwater species feed heavily and often. So therefore artificial bait anglers have a challenging experience in tricking an already well-fed fish to strike a bait which is not quite….natural.
For success to occur, anglers need to ‘match the hatch’, blend-in with the food sources’ natural movements or it will be a long day on the water. To learn exactly how to achieve this without using live shiners is the key. Give me a call if you want to speed up the ‘trial and error’ process.
Best Fishing Days: Today, Friday and Sunday, the greatest amount of ‘fishing-factor change’ will occur. The greater the change, the greater ‘fish adjustment’ activity occurs, which always means greater feeding activity.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 6:59 p.m. and the sunset at 7:59 p.m. which will create a feed rating of 5 from 6-9 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and remains at the same rate.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 11:51 a.m. and solar noon at 1:22 p.m. which will create a feed rating of 3-4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and remains at the same rate.
The moon is underfoot today at 6:31 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:47 a.m. which will create a feed rating of 3-4 from 6-9 a.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and remains at the same rate.
Prime Monthly Periods: May 4-10, strong full moon; May 19-25, new moon; June 2-8, full moon; June 18-24, new moon; July 2-8, full moon; July 17-23, new moon.
New at HighlandsBassAngler.com: On the Fishing Forecast blog page, where this article is published Sunday and Wednesday mornings, I’ll be providing bonus content throughout the week consisting of updated fishing information to help put more fish on your line. Access advice and facts relative to the current fishing conditions on days I believe will be better than average. Occasionally I’ll offer special bass-fishing charter-pricing for one lucky blog reader who happens to time their visit at the right hour of the day. Appreciate clicks on the Facebook “Like” button.
Seasonal Safety Alert: Alligator mating season occurs from April through August. Males are very aggressive and will attack ‘anything’ which enters their areas. And since we can’t see them much of the time, an ambush attack is common. Keep pets and children away from waterways. Stay aware. If you hear what sounds like a bullfrog croaking, it’s a female calling her male to defend her from….you. He comes in stealth…hot. Stay alert and move far away quickly.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.45 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) schedule for the lake is, 39.25 feet for the high-level mark and 38 feet for the low-level mark. Both lake level parameters will be gradually lowered to 38.25 feet for a high and 37.50 feet for a low, in preparation for hurricane season which starts June 1.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) One of four gates is open 10 inches and flowing 170 cubic feet per second.
Access Lake Istokpoga information at Istokpoga.info. SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule links keep you informed.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map internet resources, and fishing philosophy and plenty of bass photos of customers and readers of this article. Personalized custom fishing package options for leisure fishermen to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on 25 lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.