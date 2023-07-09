The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of July gives the Florida freshwater anglers the last quarter moon phase at the beginning of the week and the first half of the new moon phase during the second half of the week. And of course, a rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will do well to fish the beginning and end of this week when the lunar factors make all the difference.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to 10 days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: Today the last quarter moon occurs which always means the sunset and sunrise periods will produce at a higher feed rate due to the moon underfoot and overhead periods harmonizing with the sunset and sunrise periods respectively. The moon’s position with the solar energy path is currently one week from the lunar high position and thus the most powerful lunar influence of the month. Therefore, over the next seven days the moon will become more powerful daily, causing greater numbers of feeding fish during daily feeding periods.
Weather Factors: We will experience a typical rainy season weather pattern this week. Wind speeds will be a little higher than normal today and Monday, with speeds topping-out at 12 mph out of the west by the early to midafternoon hours. Tuesday and Wednesday a west wind will provide ideal wind speeds of 8 to 10 mph. Thursday winds will shift and come from the south and be very mild. An ideal south wind will prevail through next weekend.
Atmospheric pressure will not be a factor. The sun-to-cloud ratio will average around 60-40 every day but Monday, which is forecasted to provide bright sunlight, very little rain and thunderstorm activity as a west wind climbs to 15 mph in the afternoon. Ideal fishing conditions on Monday will make it the best fishing day of the first half of the week.
Major Solar-Lunar Periods: Today the moon is underfoot at 7:17 p.m. and the sunset at 8:24 p.m. producing a feed rating of 6 to 7 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by 47 minutes and diminishes in feed rating by a half number daily for the next four days. Thursday a rating of four will occur from 9:30-11:30 p.m. and becomes a minor period by Wednesday.
A second major period happens today when the moonset occurs at 1:12 p.m. and solar noon at 1:31 p.m. producing a feed rating of 6 or perhaps slightly better from 12-3 p.m. Photosynthesis will be active at this time, producing the highest oxygen rate of the day. In turn, this produces the highest digestion rate of the day resulting in increased feeding activity. Daily this period occurs later by one hour and remains at the same feed rate.
Minor Solar Lunar Period: Today the overhead moon occurs at 6:54 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:37 a.m. producing a feed rating of 4 to 5 for shallow lakes and six to seven for deeper lakes. The bite will occur between the hours of 5:30-8:30 a.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by 47 minutes and remains at the same feed rating for both types of lakes. However, by the midweek, during bright sunny mornings the shallow lakes will produce a better feed rating; about the same as the deeper lake’s feed rating.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Today’s last quarter moon will improve the feeding intensity of the prime periods today and Monday, and Monday’s weather, if accurate, will provide excellent conditions for fish to feed at above average rates.
The new moon occurs a week from tomorrow, which means the new moon phase, begins Friday. The lunar high occurs a week from today, so Friday through next Wednesday will be the best fishing days of the month.
Prime Monthly Periods: July 14-19, strong new moon; July 29-Aug. 3, super full moon; Aug. 13-18, new moon; Aug. 28-Sept. 2, super full moon; Sept. 11-16, new moon; Sept. 26-Oct. 1, full moon.
Florida Fishing Facts: During the rainy season, water flows southward, except for the St. Johns River, which flows northward. All flood control structures will be periodically releasing water in accordance with a schedule engineered to handle extreme weather events. Streams, rivers, and canals therefore will have flowing water, which in most cases lead to larger bodies of water. Anglers will find active fish in the moving water. Fishing influents and effluents can be very productive. Spillways are a good place to do some shoreline fishing.
Fishing Safety Notice: Alligators are aggressively mating which means gators are extremely dangerous. Gators are migrating to canals, ponds, streams, rivers, or small lakes and even swimming pools. Expect them to be where they are usually not. Keep children and pets away from the water. Make sure of your surroundings and if you cannot visually determine if gators are present, assume one is there until proven otherwise.
Alligators have a normal fear of humans. If you see a gator approaching you, it is because someone has been illegally feeding it. It is a $500 fine and or a 30-60 day jail sentence. When a person feeds a gator, they are training that gator to kill humans.
If you need a gator removed call 1-866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286) and if you see anyone feeding gators call 911.
Lightning strikes during rainy season weather are a major threat to anglers. Every year anglers and outdoor enthusiast are the victims of lightning strikes. Anglers should have a planned escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the open ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Makes sure bilge pumps are working.
Bass Fishing Guide Free Information: If you’d like help finding bass on any lake email me and put “Fishing Guide” in the subject line, Provide the lake you want help with, and the type of guidance you would like. I will give you a return email with your requested guide information and a bathymetric map, which shows the hot spots. If I don’t have experience on your requested lake I’ll provide information on how I would fish the lake for the first time.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com or FloridaBassFishing Forecast.com
Lake Istokpoga News: Today’s lake level is at 38.28 feet above sea level with three of four S68 gates open six inches, flowing a combined 600 cubic feet per second. The rainy season lake management schedule high level is 38.25 feet and the low is 37.5 feet, which is the lower level used if an extreme weather event occurs. The reason for the nine-inch buffer is that the lake rises six times faster than it can be lowered during extreme rainfall.
DavidPDouglass@Substack.com Personalized one-on-one bass guided trips on your boat are available. However for the past six years I’ve focused on providing gun training and use-of-force law, but would love to schedule a bass fishing experience for you if I can. I am committed to Bass Angling and will continue to provide this Sunday article and publish it Sunday morning on my new Substack website, davidpdouglass@substack.com “Highlands Guns & Self-Defense”. However, if operating a firearm legally, safely and effectively is a concern to you, give me a call.
Dave Douglass has been an artificial bait only bass fishing guide since 2006 and has experience on 22 lakes throughout central Florida. Custom artificial-bait bass angler guide services are available on customer’s boats only, when I’m not teaching Advanced Gun Training and Use-of-Force Law. Call to schedule one-on-one class for bass angling and or legal and safe competent gun operation classes. Visit davidpdouglass@substack.com “Highlands Guns & Self-Defense” to access angling and firearms publications or call 863-381-8474.or email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com – The double “S” is not a typo.