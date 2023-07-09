The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of July gives the Florida freshwater anglers the last quarter moon phase at the beginning of the week and the first half of the new moon phase during the second half of the week. And of course, a rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will do well to fish the beginning and end of this week when the lunar factors make all the difference.

Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to 10 days.

