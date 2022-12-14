The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of December gives the Florida freshwater anglers pre-front fishing days, a cold front, and a last quarter moon phase. All fishing factors considered; anglers will have good fishing today and good fishing in high winds Thursday. But Friday through the weekend fish will be recovering from the sharp drop in water temperatures.

Today a south wind will produce pre-front conditions and will continue through tomorrow. High south winds Thursday will cause barometric pressure to drop enough to force fish to adjust downward very quickly. Fish will feed as a result but wave action will present a danger which must be considered. Two-foot plus waves will occur, so be warned.

