The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of December gives the Florida freshwater anglers pre-front fishing days, a cold front, and a last quarter moon phase. All fishing factors considered; anglers will have good fishing today and good fishing in high winds Thursday. But Friday through the weekend fish will be recovering from the sharp drop in water temperatures.
Today a south wind will produce pre-front conditions and will continue through tomorrow. High south winds Thursday will cause barometric pressure to drop enough to force fish to adjust downward very quickly. Fish will feed as a result but wave action will present a danger which must be considered. Two-foot plus waves will occur, so be warned.
A cold front will plunge temperatures about 20 degrees Friday through the weekend. I doubt fish will feed during the high water temperature period of the day on Friday, but perhaps some fish will be hungry during the weekend in the middle of the afternoon when water temperatures are a the daily high point.
The last quarter moon occurs Friday, but the usual feeding action cause by this lunar period will be shut-down due to the cold front. I’ve listed the normal major and minor fishing period times below, but due to the cold front I believe the warm water period of the day will be the best period to attempt to find a hungry fish.
It should be noted that the high temperature time of the day from 1-4 p.m. will require bright sunlight in order to produce enough warm surface temperatures to cause fish to feed. The more cloud cover there is, the less fish will be feeding. If the weather forecast results in being true — not counting today — Sunday will be the next day with prevailing sunshine leading up to the 1-4 p.m. period.
Best Fishing Days: Today is a pre-front day with pre-front conditions lasting through Thursday afternoon. A 10-mph south wind will provide ideal fishing conditions and trigger fish adjustment activity today. Atmospheric pressure will slowly drop 0.20 in hg over the next 24 hours causing fish to adjust downward and out away from shoreline feeding areas. Larger fish will be moving to the outside edges of the deeper vegetation areas of the lake, ambushing their prey as they adjust deeper out into the open water areas.
Thursday morning a 10-mph south wind will quickly climb to a 20-mph speed by midday which means pressure will drop sharply as the front approaches the state. Fishing the leeward areas of the lake will be very productive. There will be heavy wave action everywhere else in the lake so if you don’t know how to navigate in two foot waves launch upwind and play it safe.
I believe water temperatures will drop enough during this upcoming cold front to slowdown feeding activity greatly Friday through the weekend. A northern high pressure system will move slowing into the state of a three-day period, dropping temperatures almost 20 degrees from Thursday’s 82-degree temperature. However Monday will be another pre-front day caused by a low pressure system entering the state from the south. Therefore Monday and Tuesday will be the next above-average fishing days of the next seven days.
Florida Fishing Facts: When air temperatures drop over 15 degrees due to a high pressure system from the north, fish feeding activity slows down significantly. The slow the metabolism of the fish, the slower the feeding bite will be. However, during the high water temperature period occurring every day from 1-4 p.m. a few fish will need to feed even though water temperatures are declining generally over the 24-hour period.
As is the case with most 15- to 20-degree cold fronts, fish populations are forced upward due to high pressure change. But instead of feeding as they move up, their metabolisms slow down as they swim into the colder water in the top half of the water column. It generally takes about three days for the colder water to descend to the bottom half of the water column. Surface water then becomes the warmer section of the water column, and hungry fish will begin to feed in the warmer top half of the water column.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the underfoot moon occurs at 5:34 p.m. and the sunset at 5:33 p.m. producing a feed rating of 6 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by 42 minutes and decreases in feed rating by one number. Friday through the weekend a feed rating of 4 will occur from 6:30-9 p.m. and becomes a minor fishing period.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the overhead moon occurs at 5:13 a.m. and produces a feed rating of 3 to 4 from 4-6 a.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by 42 minutes and increases in feed rating by one number. Friday a feed rating of 5 to 6 occurs from 5:30-8:30 a.m. as it begins to harmonize with the sunrise which causes it to become a major feeding period.
A second minor fishing period occurs today when the moonset occurs at 11:54 a.m. and solar noon at 12:21 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4 from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by 30 minutes and increases in feed rating by a half number. Friday through the weekend the moonset occurs during the high water temperature period of the day which will improve the feed rating to 5 or slightly better during the hours of 1-4 p.m. This period will also become a second major fishing period during the weekend.
Prime Monthly Periods: Dec. 22-24, very weak new moon; Jan. 4-8, medium-strength full moon; Jan. 19-23, weak super new moon; Feb. 2-7, medium-strength full moon; Feb. 18-22, medium strength super new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.36 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One of four gates is open six inches and flowing a combined total of 580 cubic feet per second. Istokpoga's current seasonal maximum-minimum levels are 39.50 feet and 38.75 feet respectively. The minimum level will be lowered gradually to 38.50 feet by Thursday.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map.
