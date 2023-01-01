The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first week of January 2023 gives the Florida freshwater anglers the full moon phase and fall season weather pattern followed by a normal winter season pattern. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy warm temperatures and actively feeding fish during the first week of the New Year.

The full moon occurs Friday and the moon arrives directly into the solar energy path on Thursday — lunar high, but the lunar orbit will be two days away from its orbit apogee when these two events take place, which means the full moon will produce a 6 to 7 feed rating Friday, during the midday underfoot period. And if the extended weather forecast results in being true, the midnight bite should be fairly good due to a bright shining full moon, which means a few less hungry fish during the midday underfoot period.

