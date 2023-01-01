The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first week of January 2023 gives the Florida freshwater anglers the full moon phase and fall season weather pattern followed by a normal winter season pattern. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy warm temperatures and actively feeding fish during the first week of the New Year.
The full moon occurs Friday and the moon arrives directly into the solar energy path on Thursday — lunar high, but the lunar orbit will be two days away from its orbit apogee when these two events take place, which means the full moon will produce a 6 to 7 feed rating Friday, during the midday underfoot period. And if the extended weather forecast results in being true, the midnight bite should be fairly good due to a bright shining full moon, which means a few less hungry fish during the midday underfoot period.
The weather forecast for the next three days will give anglers a fall season type weather pattern. Water temperatures will be in the ideal feeding range, but in the lower 70s of the 70-82 degree ideal-feeding temperature range. Never the less, the action will be good or better than good today through Wednesday as fish feed aggressively during daily feeding periods — the warmest water period of the day will still be the best time of day to fish until the full moon phase begins to have an effect Thursday.
Today a weather front passes through the state, pushing the low pressure system to the east, producing a weak westerly wind. Tonight the west wind switches to a mild east wind which will produce 6 mph speeds on Monday. Tuesday another low pressure system enters the state from the south, producing a 15-mph wind or better, for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Thursday another high pressure system passes through the state creating a weak west wind followed by an ideal north wind speed of 10 mph for Friday, the day of the full moon. An 8 to 10-mph north wind is forecast for next weekend. Temperatures will drop about 12 degree Thursday which should slow the feeding bite down but the good news is the underfoot moon will be occurring daily during the warmest water period of the day from 1-5 p.m.
The sun-to-cloud ratio will be ideal at a 50-50 ratio Monday through the Friday. Today heavy cloud cover will cause fish to move out into open water and away from protective cover. Anglers can expect to have to cover more area in order to find hungry fish on the move. Casting will be the successful strategy today, and flipping and pitching will be the better method when fish are tight to protective cover, Monday through the end of the week.
As the moon becomes full this week, it will shine brightly enough to cause an increase in nighttime feeding activity, and thus the midday underfoot moon period will have less feeders. But the feed rating of the midday bite will still be much better than the midnight bite. Thursday night atmospheric pressure will be on the rise as a high pressure system begins to enter the state. Water temperatures will still be warm while fish adjust upward toward shoreline shallows. I expect very good full moon fishing Thursday night. Friday night water temperatures will be dropping enough to slow down the bite, but since the drop in temperature will be about 10 degrees in water temperature change, Saturday night should produce fairly well. Sunday might be worth the effort as well.
Best Fishing Days: Of the next four days, Tuesday and Wednesday will be the better fishing days due to 85-degree temperatures and enough low pressure change to cause fish to adjust downward. However a 15 mph south wind will make conditions challenging and tough for some anglers to endure on both days. Fish will be moving out from shoreline shallow feeding areas to the deeper sections of the shoreline vegetation.
If you’re not into fishing in high winds, Monday and Thursday will have better conditions, however, Monday is a post-front day while Thursday is a pre-front day. And Monday will be the day after the arrival of a low pressure system which usually means less numbers of hungry fish, and Thursday will be the day before a 12-degree cold front high pressure system, which usually means fish will have just finished feeding the 12 hours before. But ideal wind speeds will occur on both days.
Florida Fishing Facts: A 50-50 sun-to-cloud ratio is preferred over predominately sunny or cloudy days because of one positive fishing factor, and that is “fish adjustment activity” increases enough to cause a greater feed rating. The more fish expends energy, the more it needs to feed. And when clouds block a majority of the sunlight for even a short period, fish move away from cover and swim throughout open water. But once bright sunlight returns, fish move back to protective cover in order to survive a fish-eat-fish world. Anglers would be wise to have both a flipping and pitching rig and a fan-casting rig handy when this condition occurs.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 8:16 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:16 a.m. producing a feed rating of 5 to 6 from 6:30-9:30 a.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by about 45 minutes and remains at the same rating until second half of the week when the full moon phase begins. A rating of 7 will occur Friday, the day of the full moon, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. when the moon is underfoot.
Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 1:51 p.m. and the highest water temperature of the day occurs from 2-4 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4 to 5 from 1-4 p.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by 35 minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
The second minor fishing period occurs today when the moon is overhead at 8:39 p.m. producing a feed rating of 3 to 4 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by about 45 minutes and remains at the same feed rating until the second half of the week when the full moon phase begins. Friday night the full moon will be overhead at 12:30 a.m. producing a feed rating of 5 from 11 p.m.-1:30 a.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: Jan. 4-8, medium-strength full moon; Jan. 19-23, weak super new moon; Feb. 2-7, strong full moon; Feb. 18-22, super new moon;, March 4-9, full moon; March 18-24, strong new moon; April 2-8, full moon; April 16-22, new moon; May 2-8, full moon; May 16-22, new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.45 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open for inches flowing a combined 430 cubic feet per second. Istokpoga's current seasonal maximum-minimum levels are 39.50 feet and 38.50 feet respectively. The minimum level will be lowered gradually to 38.25 feet by March 15 and the maximum level remains at 39.50 feet until April.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map.
