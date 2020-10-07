The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of October gives anglers a moon arriving directly into the direct path of solar energy entering the earth’s atmosphere on Saturday — High Point. Therefore, this weekend’s last quarter moon phase, which occurs Friday, will be very strong and produce one-and-a-half or two points better on the feed rating scale than normally would occur.
Lunar interfere rates effect the energy level of all living beings. The greater the interference rate the greater the level of adjustment in living beings’ energy level upward. A feeding increase occurs when this happens. Fish feed as they adjust, and humans do the same.
The weather forecast predicts sunny conditions for Thursday but other than that, a rainy season weather forecast will occur. Atmospheric pressure changes will be nonexistent and winds will be out of the east at 8 to 12 mph by the midday, every day until the weekend when a south wind produces 10 to 14 mph speeds.
The good news is a 50-50 cloud to sun ratio will occur Thursday through the weekend which will only serve to increase fish adjustment activity as they move to cover and then away from cover more often. The more fish adjust, the more they need to feed.
Best Fishing Days: Friday through Sunday a strong last quarter moon phase will produce above average fishing.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 5:38 p.m. and the sunset occurs at 7:04 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4 from 5-8 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and the rating will increase to a 5-6 rating during the hours of 6-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday when a strong last quarter moon phase occurs.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 12:16 p.m. and solar noon at 1:13 p.m. producing a feed rating of 3-4 from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and also climbs to a 5-rating Friday and Saturday from 1-3:30 p.m.
Today the moon is overhead at 5:14 a.m. However this period of the day offers the least amount of dissolved oxygen for fish to digest food normally. Water temperatures are still too hot and fish are still in the hot weather feeding pattern in most lakes. So therefore I don’t expect this lunar period to be good until the weekend when the moon is overhead around 8 to 9 a.m. A rating of 3-4 will occur from 7:30-10 a.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: Oct. 13-19, super new moon; Oct. 28-Nov. 3; weak full moon, Nov. 12-18, super new moon; Nov. 27- Dec. 2, weak full moon; Dec. 11-16, strong new moon; Dec. 27-New Years Day, weak full moon.
Seasonal Safety Alerts: Lightning is a real threat during the rainy season. Anglers need a timed escape plan when fishing from boat or shoreline. Never take cover under a tree, but instead select a building or vehicle. In fact, you’re better off laying down flat in an open field than to select trees as cover. If you’re caught in your boat, lay as low as possible, keep the motors in the water to act as grounds.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.30 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) lake-level schedule is 39.15 feet for the high-level mark, and 38.50 feet for the low-level mark. The low lake level parameter will be gradually raised to 39 feet and the high level to 39.5 feet by Oct. 15.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Yesterday morning 4 a.m.) Three gates are open 17 inches, flowing a combined 1260 cubic feet per second. Currently the lake is at the maximum level of 39.30 feet.
Lake Istokpoga information can be accessed at Istokpoga.info. Check SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule.
