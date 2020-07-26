The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last six days of July will give anglers the first quarter moon phase and a typical rainy season weather forecast. The first quarter moon occurs Monday which will improve fishing during the sunset period. The sunrise period suffers due to low oxygen levels at this time of day.
The weather forecast predicts an ideal fishing wind today from the southeast with a high speed at 8 mph. However the remainder of the week a very weak southeast wind will occur making fishing very ‘hot,’ not in the good way.
The moon enters its weakest orbit point this week and will have very little positive effect on fish and wildlife. The top speed for wind Tuesday through Saturday will be 5 mph during the afternoons.
This week will be a tough one for anglers. Lots of cloud cover means a greater chance for a fish-kill in shallow lakes during the pre-sunrise hours. Low wind also will result in greater water surface temperatures.
And since the best fishing time of day will be during the greatest lightning threat, anglers will need to take additional steps to plan a fast route to a vehicle or building from their fishing area.
Best Fishing Days: The best feeding activity will occur Monday during the sunset period. I am betting that the midday minor period will be better than the sunrise minor period due to low oxygen levels at this time of day. If you fish a deep grass bed in open water this might not be the case.
The end of this week, a weak full moon period starts. Saturday through next Tuesday above average fishing is to be expected.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 6:52 p.m. and the sunset at 8:18 p.m. and the high dissolved oxygen rate of the day also occurs during this period. Therefore a feed rating of 4-5 will be produced from 6-9 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and decreases in rating to a 3-4 rating by Tuesday.
The Minor Fishing Period: The moonrise occurs at 12:49 p.m. today and solar noon at 1:32 p.m. producing a feed rating of 3-4 from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and remains in the 3-rating range.
The second minor period occurs today during the moon underfoot period at 6:27 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:46 a.m. A short feed period occurs from 6-7:30 a.m. producing a feed rating of 3. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and remains at the same rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: August 1-5, full moon; August 16-21, strong new moon; August 30–September 4, weak full moon; September 14-20, strong new moon.
Seasonal Safety Alerts: Alligator mating season occurs from April through August. Males are very aggressive and will attack ‘anything’ which enters their area. Keep pets and children away from waterways. Stay alert.
During the rainy season, lightning is a real threat. Anglers need a timed escape plan when fishing from boat or shoreline. Never take cover under a tree, but instead select a building or vehicle. In fact, you’re better off laying down flat in an open field than to select trees as cover. If you’re caught in your boat, lay as low as possible, keep the motors in the water to act as grounds. Make sure your bilge pump works.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.25 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) schedule for the lake is, 38.25 feet for the high-level mark and 37.50 feet for the low-level mark. The low lake level parameter was raised starting July 1 and the high level parameter will be raised starting August 1.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) Three gates are open one foot, flowing a combined 930 cubic feet per second. Currently the lake is two inches below the maximum level of 38.25 feet.
Access Lake Istokpoga information at Istokpoga.info. SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule links keep you informed.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map internet resources, and fishing philosophy and plenty of bass photos of customers and readers of this article. Personalized custom fishing package options for leisure fishermen to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on 25 lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.