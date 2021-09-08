The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first full week of September gives Florida’s freshwater anglers the last two days of the new moon phase, and a normal rainy season weather forecast.
The new moon occurred Monday which means today and Thursday will be the last two days of the seven-day new moon phase. When the moon is overhead in the midafternoon to late afternoon hours over the next four days, fish will be actively feeding. The more sunshine there is, the better the feeding action will be. The moon is presently moving away from the solar energy path and will therefore become less of an influence on the formation of daily feeding activity—means less fish feed at the same time and feeding times shorten.
Thursday an ideal fishing wind will occur, with a west wind reaching 12 mph when the moon is overhead in the midafternoon hours. Today a weak southwest wind will occur. Friday and Saturday, wind will be weak to non-existent as atmospheric pressure rises sharply — this is a rare occurrence. (Normally when pressure rises sharply, a medium to strong wind occurs. This will not be the case Friday and Saturday if the weather forecast is accurate). The wind pattern will also shift from the west to the east starting Saturday.
The good news for the next five days is that sunshine will prevail Thursday through Saturday. Oxygen production in our lakes will be above-average during this three day period as a result. Of all the fishing factors for the month of September, ‘higher than normal oxygen production’ is the main factor in causing fish to feed at above average rates. The second main factor which causes fish to feed, is rapidly rising pressure. ‘Opportunistic feeding’ always occurs at a high rate when fish are forced to move upward over a short period of less than thirty-six hours.
Fishing will be tougher starting next week. The lowest feed ratings of the month will occur until the full moon phase starts September 18. Expect to work harder and longer to locate feeding fish. They will be at depths of 12 to 18 feet in open water grass-beds and perhaps, in deep shoreline areas which have depths of 8 feet along the outside edges of shoreline vegetation.
Best Fishing Days: Thursday an ideal fishing west wind will occur and bright sunshine will prevail with very little cloud-cover — so fishing should be better than average. Friday through Saturday above-average high pressure change will occur. Fish will have to move upward to adjust. Pressure will rise quickly all day Friday, topping-out Saturday during the overhead moon in the midafternoon hours. Expect fish to migrate upward and into shoreline feeding areas by midday Friday. Above-average fishing will occur Friday midday and late afternoon, and Saturday midday and late afternoon.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 2:54 p.m. and solar noon at 1:22 p.m. producing a feed rating of 6 from 12:30 — 3:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and decreases gradually in feed rating to a 4 rating by the weekend. Note; the brighter the sunlight, the better the fishing will be.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 8:38 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:08 a.m. producing a feed rating of 3 to 4 from 7-10 a.m. with peak feeding activity occurring during the last hour of this three-hour period. It should be noted that the brighter the sunlight the better the feeding activity. Daily this period moves later by one hour and remains in the three-rating range.
Safety Notices: Lightning is a real threat during the rainy season. The rules of dealing with lightning are, never take cover under trees, instead select vehicles and buildings. If caught in your boat on the lake, lay as low as you can and keep your motors in the water to act as grounds. Always preplan an escape route and know the time it takes to get to a place of safety from the areas you’re fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: Sept. 8-9, last two days of new moon phase; Sept. 18-21, weak full moon; Oct. 3-8, new moon; Oct. 18-22, weak full moon; Nov. 1-6, new moon; Nov. 17-21, full moon; Dec. 1-5, weak super new moon; Dec. 16-20, full moon.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 38.72 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.50 feet and the minimum low level 38.25 feet. Over the next six weeks the lake level will rise to the annual high marks of 39.50 feet for a high and 39 feet for a low. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
