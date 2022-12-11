The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second full week of December gives the Florida freshwater anglers a medium strength lunar influence and five days of a fall season weather pattern. All fishing factors considered, anglers will have great fishing during the afternoon as ideal weather conditions and a fairly strong moon trigger above-average feeding activity.

The moon arrived directly within the solar energy path yesterday — lunar high, but arrived at its furthest orbit point to earth today — lunar perigee. Solar energy interference has a greater positive effect than the orbit position’s negative effect, thus a fairly strong lunar influence will enhance feeding activity during the underfoot and overhead daily lunar periods. But it should be noted that the daily high water-temperature period occurs at the same time as the underfoot lunar period.

