The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second full week of December gives the Florida freshwater anglers a medium strength lunar influence and five days of a fall season weather pattern. All fishing factors considered, anglers will have great fishing during the afternoon as ideal weather conditions and a fairly strong moon trigger above-average feeding activity.
The moon arrived directly within the solar energy path yesterday — lunar high, but arrived at its furthest orbit point to earth today — lunar perigee. Solar energy interference has a greater positive effect than the orbit position’s negative effect, thus a fairly strong lunar influence will enhance feeding activity during the underfoot and overhead daily lunar periods. But it should be noted that the daily high water-temperature period occurs at the same time as the underfoot lunar period.
The weather forecast for the next five days will give us a fall season pattern; predominately sunny days with a mild northerly wind of 4- to 6-mph for two days followed by a 7-mph east wind for one day, then a low pressure system produces a southerly wind at 10 mph for one day and 15 mph wind the next day. Friday a cold front arrives, dropping temperatures 12 degrees which will be enough of a change to cause fish to enter their winter feeding pattern.
Atmospheric pressure will not be a factor until a 0.10 in hg drop in pressure occurs Wednesday afternoon and evening and then another 0.10 in hg drop on Thursday. Fish will be adjusting downward, but it will be mild over the 36-hour period. Friday as temperatures drop on the water’s surface and the cold surface water descends downward, fish will be adjust upward as pressure climbs quickly 0.15 in hg Thursday night through Friday midday. Fish feeding activity will shut-down as a result.
So Friday and Saturday expect to find fish in the shoreline feeding areas but they won’t be biting until their bodies acclimate to the winter weather conditions. Next Sunday, perhaps, fish will adjust enough to feed primarily during the warmest water period of the day. Friday the last quarter moon occurs but it won’t matter due to the cold front. The main feeding period will be during the warmest water period of the day, and the feed rating probably in the 2- and maybe 3-rating range.
Best Fishing Days: Wednesday through Thursday morning will be a pre-front period. Winds will come out of the south, with a high speed of 10 mph occurring during the early afternoon hours on Wednesday. Thursday morning a southerly wind will start at 5 mph, but quickly climb to 15 mph by the later morning hours. Barometric pressure will be dropping slightly, which should cause some fish to adjust downward over the 36-hour period.
If the extended weather forecast becomes true, the next five days will give anglers the last days of a fall weather pattern. Friday a winter weather pattern begins. Daily water temperature highs will be in the lower 60-degree range, which means fish feed half as much as they currently are feeding. So the next five days will produce far more than after water temperatures drop 10 degrees.
Florida Fishing Facts: When water temperatures drop into the 60-degree range, fish begin to feed at the highest daily rate when their metabolisms have the highest speed, which occurs when the water temperature climbs to the daily high mark during the early to midafternoon hours. So no matter what the lunar factors are for the day, fish will be taking their feeding cues from solar energy levels. Bright sunny days will produce faster metabolism which results in a greater appetite and subsequent feeding activity.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 3:18 p.m. producing a feed rating of 6 to 7 from 2-4:30 p.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by about 50 minutes and remains at the same feed rating. Tuesday through Friday the underfoot moon will harmonize with the sunset period and produce the same feed rating of 6 to 7.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 10:04 a.m. and will produce a feed rating of 4 to 5 from 9-11 a.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by40 minutes and remains at the same feed rating. The second half of the week the moonset will harmonize with the solar noon period at 12:20 p.m. and water temperatures will be near the high mark of the day. A 5 feed rating will occur. And if the extended weather forecast is accurate, a cold front will slow feeding activity down considerably, which means the warmest part of the day will also be the best fishing time of the day. This period will become the major feeding period of the day.
A second minor fishing period occurs today when the moonrise occurs at 8:33 p.m. and produces a feed rating of 3 to 4 from 7-9:30 p.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating.
A third minor fishing period occurs today when the moon is overhead at 2:53 a.m. producing a feed rating of 3 from 2-4 a.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by 50 minutes and remains at the same feed rating. Next weekend the overhead moon will harmonize with the sunrise period and the feed rating will increase by one number.
Prime Monthly Periods: Dec. 22-24, very weak new moon; Jan. 4-8, medium-strength full moon; Jan. 19-23, weak super new moon; Feb. 2-7, medium-strength full moon; Feb. 18-22, medium strength super new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Service: Now offering artificial-bait only, bass guide charters, on your boat. Includes logging hot spot GPS, custom bathymetric maps of the day's fishing locations and customized lessons and information designed for each angler individually.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.40 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One of four gates is open seven inches and flowing a combined total of 700 cubic feet per second. Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels are 39.50 feet and 38.75 feet respectively. The minimum level will be lowered gradually to 38.50 feet by Dec. 15. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers artificial-bait bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources and information.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experience on 25 lakes throughout central Florida: from the towns of Kissimmee to the north, to Clewiston in the south.