The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the fourth week of March gives anglers the end of the new moon phase and an ideal fishing weather forecast.
All fishing factors considered; besides the strong west wind today, the remainder of the week anglers can expect ideal weather conditions. And since the moon will arrive at its highest and strongest influence for triggering feeding migrations six days from today, the next seven days will be above average during the daily lunar periods.
Water temperatures are ideal for causing fish to feed at the heaviest annual rates. This will continue until water temperatures climb past the low 80-degree range. Therefore now is the time to go fishing for Florida’s freshwater fish species.
With all the stress in people lives right now, fishing is one way to take a much needed break. So head out to the lake and drop a line in the water and enjoy some good clean air, bright sunlight and fighting a pan fish or a bass. A few pan fish in the frying pan this evening is just what the doctor ordered.
Best Fishing Days: Saturday evening and Sunday late morning and late afternoon to evening hours will be better than average.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 2:35 p.m. and solar noon at 1:30 p.m. which will create a feed rating of 5-6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and decreases in rating by a half number until it normalizes in the 4-range this weekend when it begins to harmonize with the sunset period.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 8:19 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:23 a.m. which will create a feed rating or 4-5 from 7-9 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 30 minutes and decreases in feed rating to the 4-range for the weekend.
Prime Monthly Periods: April 4-10, super full moon; April 20-26, new moon; May 4-10, strong full moon; May 19-25 new moon.
New at HighlandsBassAngler.com: On the Fishing Forecast blog where this article is published Sunday and Wednesday mornings, I'll be providing bonus content throughout the week consisting of updated fishing information to help put more fish on your line. Also, I'll be providing advice and facts relative to the current fishing conditions on days I believe will be better than average.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.25 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50-feet for the high-level mark and 38.25-feet for the low-level mark.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
