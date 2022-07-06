The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of July gives the Florida freshwater anglers the first quarter moon phase and a rainy season weather forecast pattern. All fishing factors considered; the sunset period will give anglers the best catch rates over the next few days and a low pressure front this weekend will cause fish to feed as they adjust deeper.
The first quarter moon occurs today, which means the sunset and sunrise periods will have help from the overhead and underfoot moons respectively. The sunset period will have the added benefit of the highest dissolved oxygen rates while the sunrise period will have the lowest dissolved oxygen rates of the day. However deeper lakes will provide enough depths to negate this negative summer factor.
The weather forecast predicts more sun than clouds over the next seven days; the majority of clouds occurring during thunderstorm development in the mid to late afternoon and evening hours. The wind forecast will be ideal for catching fish. Anglers would do well to remember that during the summer rainy season weather pattern, any period of bright sunlight causes fish to feed at greater rates than during periods of extended cloud-cover.
Over the years, I’ve experienced some of my best summertime catches in the periods of bright afternoon sunlight when I could see thunderheads developing and expanding in my direction. In the 30 minutes prior to seeing lightning and hearing thunder, bass would be very active, resulting in the best fish of the day being netted.
Then….there was a decision that needed to be determined; to run for the nearest shoreline building-shelter or lay low in the passenger compartment of my bass boat. Many times a 70-plus mph boat increased my odds of remaining alive. But there were times when laying low was the only option — caused by an 8- to 10-pound bass which would not cooperate quickly enough to make my escape.
This is the occasion where I issue my disclaimer: If you choose to gamble with lightning in order to boat the fish of a lifetime, you do so at your own risk of death. You’ve been warned. For the record, I once laid low in a bass boat during a storm on Lake Lotela, which broke a record in 2005 for the most lightning strikes in one hour in one location. I was with a more experienced angler named Don, on his boat, and he thought the storm would not be that bad, so we laid low….and survived. You probably will not be as lucky, it’s ultimately your life, your choice.
Best Fishing Days: Today the first quarter moon will improve the sunset bite as the overhead moon provides a slightly stronger lunar affect. And there will also be an improvement in feeding activity during the underfoot moon, which occurs during the sunrise period. However keep in mind the lowest dissolved oxygen period of the day occurs a few hours before and after the sunrise. Thursday should also have the first quarter lunar effect improving these two periods.
Saturday afternoon a low pressure system enters the state from the south, and should provide enough atmospheric pressure downward-change to cause a majority of fish populations to adjust downward Saturday and Sunday. Also Sunday will be the first day of a super full moon seven-day phase—super full moon occurs next Wednesday.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 7:21 p.m. and the sunset at 8:25 p.m. producing a feed rating of 6 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Daily this period starts later by 45 minutes and gradually diminishes in feed rating to a 4 rating this weekend.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 1:12 p.m. and solar noon at 1:39 p.m. producing a feed rating of 5 from 12-3 p.m. Daily this period starts later by one hour and remains at the same rating — becomes a major fishing period by the weekend.
A second minor fishing period occurs today when the moon is underfoot at 6:59 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:35 a.m. producing a feed rating of 3 to 4 from 5:30-8:30 a.m. Daily this period starts later by 45 minutes and remains at the same rating.
Again, as I have stated for the past four weeks, the feeding activity in deeper lakes with depths of 12 feet of more, will be better than shallow lakes. Fish cannot access cool enough temperatures in lakes with less than 12 feet and thus will not have dissolved oxygen at rates which enable normal digestion rates. A stressed state results causing the fish to not eat at a healthy normal rate.
If you do fish shallow lakes, you’ll need to locate the deepest healthy vegetation areas. After about four hours or more of bright sunlight, these areas will produce enough oxygen to enable fish to feed normally. Eighty-two degrees or less within vegetation areas will cause fish to feed at normal rates.
Then the question remains, does enough sunlight penetrate down to the deepest areas in lakes with high turbidity? Enough to create adequate oxygen production? If you don’t get bites retrieving short fat baits, slowly, very slowly, through the deeper weeds, you’ll have your answer.
Fishing Safety News: Lightning strikes are a major threat to anglers. Every year anglers and outdoor enthusiast are killed or severely injured by lightning. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Makes sure bilge pumps and fire extinguishers are in working order.
Alligator mating season is occurring and will continue through July. Males will be on the move and will be very aggressive. Keep children and pets away from waterways and even swimming pool areas. Every year people are attacked and killed due to carelessness or because of illegal feeding of this Florida apex predator.
Prime Monthly Periods: July 10-16, weak super full moon; July 25-31, strong new moon; Aug. 9-14, full moon; Aug. 24-29, new moon; Sept. 7-13, full moon; Sept. 22-27 new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.05 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. All lakes with flood control structures are currently at their annual low levels due to hurricane season, which lasts through September. Istokpoga is now20 inches below the annual high mark of 39.50 feet.
Istokpoga's current seasonal maximum-minimum levels has been lowered to 38.25 feet and 37.5 feet. This is for the rainy season The nine-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events.
