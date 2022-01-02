The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first week of January 2022 gives the Florida freshwater anglers the second half of the new moon phase and a warm winter weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; Today and Monday will be the best fishing days of this week but high winds will be a challenge until Tuesday.
A weak super new moon occurs today. The moon arrived closest to earth yesterday (lunar perigee) and arrives furthest from the solar energy path on Monday (lunar low). Therefore the feed rating will top-out today in the 5 to 6 range for a much shorter duration of two hour or perhaps slightly longer. Usually three days after the day of the new moon are very good but this will not be the case this month due to the lunar low position. By Tuesday, feeding activity will be very low and the 15-degree cold front will only cause less feeding activity.
The weather forecast will be typical for the first week of the New Year; a strong southerly wind today, followed by a strong northern wind the following day. Temperatures will drop 15 degrees by Monday afternoon. A 10-mph east wind will occur Tuesday and a mild southerly wind Wednesday and Thursday. High pressure will occur Thursday night and Friday but ‘without’ a drop in temperature. Next weekend fish will be in the shallows due to pressure rising 0.40 In Hg from Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
Sunshine will prevail every day this week, with the exception of Monday morning as the cold front triggers cloud-cover and rainfall in some areas. Therefore anglers can expect the flipping and pitching bite to be very good this week as fish hold tight to cover. It should be noted that pressure will decline 0.25 In Hg Tuesday through Wednesday evening so fish will be moving outward and down. But then as previously stated Thursday through Saturday high pressure minus the cold air, will force fish into the shallows.
Water temperatures are currently in the ideal feeding range for freshwater fish to feed at the annual highest rates. This week’s cold front won’t produce enough of a temperature drop to trigger bass to spawn. An extended cold front with a 20 or greater degree drop will have to happen before bass spawn in large numbers.
So good fishing occurs today and tomorrow, followed by fair fishing afterward due to weak lunar influence. Lunar influence will improve next week and peak at the high point two days before the full moon on January 17.
Best Fishing Days: Today and Monday the new moon will produce above average fishing success. A cold front arrives Monday and will cause enough increase in atmospheric pressure to cause fish to move upward into the shallows during the morning and midday periods. Anglers can expect very good fishing today through Monday.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 12:29 p.m. and solar noon occurs at 12:30 p.m. producing a feed rating of six from 10 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 65 minutes and diminishes quickly in feed rating by one number daily. Tuesday a 3 rating will occur from 1-3:30 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 7:15 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:17 a.m. producing a feed rating of 4 to 5 from 6-9 a.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and diminishes one number in feed rating. Tuesday a feed rating of two to three will occur from 8-9:30 a.m.
The second minor fishing period of the day happens when the moonset occurs at 5:42 p.m. and the sunset at 5:43 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4 to 5 from 4:30-7 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 70 minutes and diminishes one number in feed rating. Tuesday a feed rating of 2 to 3 will occur from 7-9 p.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: Dec. 30-Jan. 5, weak super new moon; Jan. 14-20, full moon; Jan. 29 – Feb. 4; new moon; Feb. 13-19, full moon; Feb. 28–March 4, new moon; March 15-20, full moon; March 29 – April 4, new moon; April 13-19, full moon; April 27–May 3, new moon; May 12-17, full moon; May 27-June 2, new moon.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.40 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates closed. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50' and the minimum low level 38.50 feet.
